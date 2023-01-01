.

CINDERS - Going Nowhere


by Kevin Wierzbicki
This Salt Lake City-based trio consisting of guitarist and singer Montana Smith, bass man Adrian De La Cruz and drummer Brad Bennett hasn't released new music for a few years; here fans can hear what they're up to now with this four-song EP. A joyous melody rides a very rhythmic beat, some of which is created with handclaps, on "Don't Wait Up," a confession to a lover that all might not be okay and with Smith portraying a character that takes the blame for that. The bouncy cut, which leans towards an emo sound, is very easy to bop along to. "Nail Salon," which contains the clever line "I've got more things to polish than a nail salon," has a little reggae lurking in the indie pop that's custom made for a singalong. "Gold Pearl" is the effort's understated gem where Smith sings about waiting for "a better day" while the title cut closes out the EP; "Going Nowhere" is once again bright and airy even though there's self-doubt to be found in the lyrics, which include another nice turn of phrase in "I'm going nowhere/But one day I'll get there." It seems that as a band though, CINDERS is already there.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates- Deep Purple Recruit Yes For North American Tour- more

Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles- Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott- more

Reviews

CINDERS - Going Nowhere

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville

Ross Valory - All of the Above

A Doll's House - Annum

5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield

Latest News

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates

Deep Purple Recruit Yes For North American Tour

Sublime with Rome To Livestream Final Concert

Gibson Releases Slash 'Jessica' Les Paul

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Expand Slightly Dirty Summer Tour

The All-American Rejects, Yellowcard, Underoath Lead Is For Lovers Festival Lineup

Metallica's BLACKENED Whiskey Delivers 2024 Edition of Rye the Lightning

Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video