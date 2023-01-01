

Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More

The anxiously-awaited Record Store Day (RSD), the day that celebrates brick & mortar record stores, is April 20 this year. As always the 2024 event will see vinyl lovers flocking to stores to get hot limited edition vinyl pressings before they disappear. Hundreds of special releases will be up for grabs, with eight very special titles from Craft Recordings being on offer. Here's what the label will be making available in conjunction with Record Store Day 2024.

Collective Soul - Dosage - (Translucent Lemonade Vinyl)

This fourth album from the Georgia five-piece, released in 1999, found the band stretching their sound a bit as they added loops, synth and other digital effects to their music. The new sound was a big hit with fans who absolutely loved "Heavy," resulting in a 15-week stay at the top of the charts. This RSD release comes in conjunction with the album's 25th anniversary.

Dalai Lama - Inner World - (Gold Vinyl)

Yes, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is a recording artist too;is a sacred offering of mantras and teachings set to music. Released in 2020 on the Dalai Lama's 85th birthday and amidst the troubles of the pandemic, the Tibetan spiritual leader's spoken word is accompanied by music from various renowned artists including sitar player Anoushka Shankar and composer Abraham Kunin. The album was a hit that topped Billboard's New Age chart and also made the Top 10 in the magazine's World Music chart.

Filter - The Very Best of Things: 1995-2008 - (2-LP, Mercury Swirl Vinyl)

This collection that feature's not only the band's hits but also rarities makes with this pressing its debut on vinyl. Lifting favorites from 1995'sthrough 2008's, the compilation holds hits like "Take a Picture," "Welcome to the Fold" and "Where Do We Go from Here" along with songs the band had on various film soundtracks, including "One," "Jurassitol" and "(Can't You) Trip Like I Do" which is a collaboration with The Crystal Method.

Jazz Dispensary: The Freedom of Sound! The People Arise - Various Artists - (Freedom Blue Swirl Vinyl)

This is a brand new collection of curated music from the folks at Jazz Dispensary who are experts at digging out under-heard deep cuts and compiling them for today's jazz lovers. This set draws from the 1960s and features six stellar cuts (yes they are long cuts) including Joe Henderson's "Afro-Centric," "Freedom One Day" from the Gary Bartz Quintet, "Afrika" from A.K. Salim as well as "Theme for a New Day" by Azar Lawrence and Ran Blake's striking "Three Seeds (A Suite): I) Regis Debray; II) Che Guevara; III) Malcolm X."

Ennio Morricone - Orca - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - (Blood in the Water Vinyl, North America Exclusive)

This soundtrack from the great and at one time ubiquitous Italian composer Ennio Morricone returns to vinyl after a 50-year absence. The film, starring Richard Harris, Charlotte Rampling, Will Sampson and Bo Derek is about a whale that seeks revenge against a fishing boat captain, so Morricone's score is filled with dramatic orchestration, heightened by wordless vocals from soprano star Edda Dell'Orso that evoke the sounds of whale song. The LP's packaging includes a fold-out poster.

Black Girl - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Various Artists - (Clear Black Swirl Vinyl)

This release is one of the first in the Reel Cult reissue series from Varese Sarabande, a series especially curated for fans of B-movie soundtracks. Black Girl is a classic social commentary film made by Ossie Davis and based on a play by J.E. Franklin that portrays life as a Black woman in 1970s America. The cult film stars Leslie Uggams, Brock Peters, Peggy Pettitt and Claudia McNeil. Scored by Ed Bogas and Ray Shanklin, who also scoredandthe soundtrack is full of funky soul-jazz grooves featuring instrumentals from Sonny Stitt, John Hunt and Merl Saunders along with vocal turns from Betty Everett, Rodger Collins and JJ Malone.

Bill Evans Trio - Everybody Digs Bill Evans - (Mono, Black Vinyl)

Indeed everybody digs Bill Evans and no doubt the late pianist will thrill a whole new group of fans thanks to the rerelease of this 1959 gem, the artist's second offering in what would end up being a vast catalog. With bassist Sam Jones and drummer Philly Joe Jones rounding out the trio, the former member of Miles Davis' sextet here interprets the Sonny Rollins classic "Oleo," a handful of standards and also performs his own "Peace Piece."

At the Drive-in - in/Casino/Out - (Purple and Green Smoke Vinyl)

This 1998 live in-studio recording from the El Paso-based punk/art rock band was hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the "40 Greatest Emo Albums of All Time" and fans agreed as they enjoyed album standout tracks like "Napoleon Solo," "Chanbara" and "Alpha Centauri." The title topped the Billboard vinyl chart when released on wax in 2012 so fans can expect this new, limited edition pressing to be in very high demand.

