

Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland

Tom Antonson and Roman Sobus caught Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 In The Act during show at Credit Union 1 in Tinley Park, Il. on August 16, 2024. Check out Roman's photos and Tom's review!

The much-anticipated Friday night concert at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, featuring Creed, Three Doors Down, and Finger 11 turned into a wet but memorable event for all in attendance. Fans arrived in high spirits, but as the sold out crowd was packing into their seats, ominous storm clouds approached.

The evening's original plan included Canadian rockers Finger 11 as the opening act, but as the scheduled time approached, severe thunderstorms loomed. In a last-minute decision, Finger 11's set was scrapped, their equipment hurriedly removed from the stage to avoid damage. The disappointment among early arrivals was evident, but the safety of the crowd and band was much more important.

Despite the weather, Three Doors Down took to the stage with determination. Their abbreviated set, consisting of just four songs, was enough to stir the crowd into a frenzy before they, too, were forced to cut their performance short. As fans were urged to seek shelter, a torrential downpour ensued, accompanied by lightning and wind. Fans sitting on the lawn were forced to shelter in their cars or the bathrooms, which filled up fast. The pavilion's roof offered little protection as rain poured in like waterfalls, and water surged down the aisles. Fans huddled together, creating makeshift ponchos from whatever they could find, trying to stay dry.

The storm raged on, leaving everyone wondering if the show would go on. But as the skies gradually cleared, it was announced that Creed would indeed take the stage more than an hour late. The delay only seemed to fuel the anticipation, and when the band finally emerged, the crowd embraced the band "With Arms Wide Open".

Creed delivered a performance that was worth the wait. Their setlist, filled with fan favorites, was a treat after the tension of the storm. Frontman Scott Stapp's powerful vocals soared through the night, reminding everyone why Creed remains one of the most iconic rock bands of their generation. Stapp was also accompanied by over 28,000 backup voices in attendance. The band's energy was infectious, and the crowd, soaked but undeterred, sang along with every word of the 13 song set.

The band's powerful performance contained hits such as "Torn", "My Sacrifice", "One", and the legendary "Higher", which took the crowd to the next level. This show will live on in attendee's memories forever, and while everyone's clothes may still be drying, the memories will never die.