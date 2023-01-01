.

Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville


One of the most revered metal and hard rock festivals in the country (and the largest) is set to rattle Daytona Beach, Florida May 9 - 12, 2024 as the Welcome to Rockville festival comes to Daytona International Speedway. As always the festival has a stellar talent lineup, with headliners this year set to include Motley Crue, Judas Priest, Anthrax, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters, Falling in Reverse, In This Moment, Primus, Greta Van Fleet, Slipknot, Breaking Benjamin and Architects. And that's just the main stage! Headliners on the other stages, including a fifth stage added this year, will be Disturbed, Mudvayne, Skillet, Jelly Roll, the Offspring, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, A Day to Remember, Bad Omens, Theory, Mr. Bungle, Kerry King, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, In Flames, Machine Head, Clutch, Black Veil Brides, Code Orange, Insane Clown Posse, Tech N9ne and Polyphia. For most festivals, that would do it. But this is Welcome to Rockville and the hits just keep on coming with support from the likes of Dirty Honey, Powerman 5000, Nonpoint, Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., Reignwolf, Adema, Saliva, Alien Ant Farm, Living Colour, the Struts, Nita Strauss, Sebastian Bach, Drowning Pool, Biohazard, Lacuna Coil, Stabbing Westward, Nitzer Ebb, L7, Helmet, Hed PE, Atreyu, Kittie, Baroness, Crobot, Mushroomhead, Miss May I, Fear Factory and many, many more. No wonder Welcome to Rockville is the must-attend festival for metal and hard rock fans!

Besides all the action on the five stages, Welcome to Rockville will also have amusement rides, a giant water slide, artwork installations and tons of yummy food and drink options. Camping will be available and there are special ticket and camping bundles on offer. It's everything a metal head could want! More info and festival tickets are here.

Daytona Beach is an awesome destination where miles and miles of sandy beach including some that you can drive on is just the start of other fun to be had in the city. To plan your visit and find things to do when you're not rocking out at Welcome to Rockville go here.

