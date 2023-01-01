Besides all the action on the five stages, Welcome to Rockville will also have amusement rides, a giant water slide, artwork installations and tons of yummy food and drink options. Camping will be available and there are special ticket and camping bundles on offer. It's everything a metal head could want! More info and festival tickets are here.
Daytona Beach is an awesome destination where miles and miles of sandy beach including some that you can drive on is just the start of other fun to be had in the city. To plan your visit and find things to do when you're not rocking out at Welcome to Rockville go here.
Share this article
Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles- Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards- Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles
Pantera Pay Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott
Architects Unleash 'Curse' As They Add New Leg To North American Tour
Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson Announce Help From My Friends Summer Tour
Black Country Communion Release 'Red Sun' Video
Babylon A.D. Announce New Album 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day'
Paul Weller Announces First North American Tour Since 2017
Blitz Vega Memorializes The Late Andy Rourke In 'Disconnected' Video