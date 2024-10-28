Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago

by Tom Wojcik and photos by Rob Grabowski

Debbie Gibson performs on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at City Winery in Chicago.

It was a special night of songs and storytelling as Debbie Gibson closed out her Acoustic Youth tour in Chicago on Monday, October 28, 2024. The sold out, seated/standing room only crowd was treated to a stripped down, but still spritely and energetic performance, by one of pop's most recognizable voices.

The show opened with a short video montage before Debbie walked out on to the center stage greeting the crowd, and die-hard Debheads in the front, going into "Who Loves Ya Baby?," which included a tease of the classic "Right Here Waiting," (by Chicago's Richard Marx), followed by "Silence Speaks," dedicated to her mom and others who been have lost.

Right around here Debbie flipped her heels off, tossed them on the piano and was clearly in the mood for a good time. Joined by her longtime saxophonist and multi-talented instrumentalist Adam Tese, the 80's icon went through a short choreography medley of Grease hits, as she has portrayed Olivia Newton John's role of Sandy. Gibson would also cover "I Honestly Love You" and the fan favorite "Hopelessly Devoted To You," as the night weaved in-and-out between covers, hits, and surprises.

This wasn't a "Best Of" package at all, as Gibson sang along to unreleased, instrumental demos from her youth, showing a side of songs never put on record. More artists should follow this lead.

Walking around the room and serenading table-to-table for a moment, you could tell Debbie's interaction and love for her crowd was real and legit. Now donning a sparkling, sequined "89" jersey, Debbie continued to go through a biography of stories and songs, including "Electric Youth" before closing the tour (and night) with with "We Could Be Together."

Debbie Gibson (partial setlist)

Who Loves Ya Baby? ("Right Here Waiting" by Richard Marx)

Silence Speaks (A Thousand Words)

Over the Wall

Love in Disguise

No More Rhyme

Out of the Blue

Foolish Beat

Only in My Dreams

Shake Your Love

Should've Been the One

I Honestly Love You (Olivia Newton‐John cover)

Hopelessly Devoted to You (John Farrar cover)

Shades of the Past

Helplessly In Love / They All Laughed / Red Hot / Little Birdie / I'm the Greatest Star

Electric Youth

Lost in Your Eyes

Encore:

We Could Be Together