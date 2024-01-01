

Early Edition

GoBalance Play Smart Balance Board

It's right there in this item's name, "play!" And the recipient of your gift of Particula Tech's GoBalance Play Smart Balance Board will have so much fun that they might not even realize they're actually boosting coordination, building strength and sharpening focus as they enjoy the board. Suitable for kids, teens and adults, GoBalance Play Smart Balance Board is easy to set up and use. There are only two parts to the device; a circular "wobble board" that's about the size of a large pizza and an inflatable (blow it up like a beach ball) cushion that goes under it. The wobble board, lightweight and sturdy, has a non-slip surface so there's no worry of sliding off of it. After learning how to safely balance on the GoBalance Play Smart Balance Board (this may take a little practice) you'll be ready to start having tons of fun with any of the board's 12 included games. Just connect your smart phone, tablet or TV by Bluetooth to the GoBalance app and you'll be ready to sharpen mental and physical abilities while playing games that simulate flight, skiing, driving, steering, sliding, diving and more. As the folks at Particula Tech like to say, GoBalance Play Smart Balance Board is "fun tech that gets you moving." And we can sure vouch for the "fun" part of that description. Order your gift and find more information here.

Aardvark Book Club

If there's a voracious reader on your list they'll be pleased as holiday punch when you treat them to a subscription to Aardvark Book Club. Here's how it works. Purchase a one, three, six or 12 month subscription to Aardvark Book Club and the recipient will receive three brand new titles with each month's gift box. And the coolest thing about it? The recipient gets to choose what titles they get! They'll be able to choose from lots of genres such as romance, horror, literary fiction, thriller, sci-fi, magical realism and more. Selections for November, 2024 include "American Rapture" by CJ Reede, "Memorials" by Richard Chizmar, "The Scholar and the Last Faerie Door" by H.G. Parry, "Like Mother, Like Mother" by Susan Rieger, "Perfect Fit" by Clare Gilmore and "Eleanor of Avignon" by Elizabeth DeLosier. Each book is a special Aardvark Book Club edition in hardback so they are nice collectibles too. Now let's say you're not thrilled with the selections available on any given month (unlikely!) So long as you choose one book from the current month's selections you can choose the other two from the titles offered in previous months. And you can completely skip a month too, for full credit, so long as you let the folks at Aardvark know. That all makes for one very content bookworm! Order your gift subscription to Aardvark Book Club here.

The Big A## Calendar 2025

First of all we'd like to point out we're not censoring the name of this item! It is indeed called The Big A## Calendar 2025 and we can say for sure that it lives up to its name; it measures a massive 4 X 3 feet! The idea behind The Big A## Calendar is that it allows you to see the entire year on one sheet and that makes it really easy to plan for things like vacation, family milestones like birthdays, anniversaries and graduations, holidays and the parties that go along with them, or even the beginning of baseball, football or basketball season or other sporting event. And don't forget to mark when your favorite TV show returns to the air or when highly-anticipated new movies come out. There's an endless number of things you can mark on your Big A## Calendar, and you'll do that with the dry-erase markers (one black, one red) that are included. And to make your calendar really "pop" you also get five sheets of sticky notes (100 notes in total) in different colors so you can, if you choose, use them to signify different things, like maybe using the red ones for things that you're best off planning way ahead for (better mark mom's birthday with these!) The Big A## Calendar and the sticky notes are made of plastic so they are durable and if you need to you can always peel off the note and change it out to a different color. What about weekends you ask? Well, they're already marked on the calendar with a bit of coloring so you'll know exactly as you glance ahead whether there are four or five weekends in a given month. Remember The Big A## Calendar is large so you'll need some room to put it up in office, bedroom, garage or kitchen; we found space in our home office for ours and we put it up with four push pins. The Big A## Calendar comes in a choice of colors: blue, pink, neutral and gray and is now available for 2025 and 2026. Order your gift here.

Path Sparkling Water

You probably have at least one person on your holiday gift list who prefers to drink sparkling water over still, or who enjoys sparkling water with certain foods or activities. Path has long been the leader with its line of still and alkaline waters and now they introduce a selection of sparkling waters that are a great way to refresh and rehydrate. Available in unflavored, lemon lime, raspberry orange and grapefruit mango flavors, Path Sparkling Water comes in 20.3 ounce bottles and the bottle is an important part of what Path offers. Path is the first company to package the beverage we all need in a refillable and recyclable, sleek and sturdy aluminum container, so those who drink Path Sparkling Water are helping the Earth by keeping disposable plastic bottles out of the landfill. Certified as BPA-free, Path Sparkling Water bottles can be refilled time and time again; the only care they need is to be washed by hand and to be filled only with water so as not to damage the bottle's protective inner coating with other beverages. The bottles are tough enough to take a bit of a beating but they are very lightweight too. Back to those delicious flavors; Path Sparkling Water gets its great taste with only purified water, carbon dioxide, natural flavor, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride and potassium bicarbonate. Path Sparkling Water can be purchased in 9 or 18-packs by individual flavor or in a variety pack, which might be the way to go for your gift. Available in grocery stores, at Walmart and Amazon, or directly from Path here.

Trot Pets Elevated Complete Set Pet Bowls

With pets being so much a part of the family for so many people, no doubt you have a pet owner on your holiday gift list. And just as their owners would appreciate a good meal and the way it is served, so do pets. The Trot Pets Elevated Complete Set of pet bowls is classy looking and highly functional and furry friends will savor every bite and sip taken from them. The set is two bowls that have magnetic bases and that sit on a "serving tray" that also has magnetic fittings so that the bowls are secured in place; the bowls are going to stay on the tray and not be pushed around as the pet eats. Each bowl, one for food and one for water, also comes with a plastic lid that seals the bowl tight for those times when the pet won't be eating and that makes it easy to pre-fill the bowls for travel purposes. And when it's time to refill or clean the bowls the whole tray is easily lifted to the kitchen counter. Additionally the Trot Pets Elevated Complete Set of Pet Bowls comes with an elevated stand that when used will improve the pet's posture while eating and also cause them to eat in a manner that will improve digestion. Another special feature of the Trot Pets food bowl is the design of the dry food bowl; it has a "puzzle slow feeder" design that makes it impossible for the pet to gobble their food. The gobbling of food can cause all kinds of health problems for the pet and every pet owner has had to do clean up after their pet gets nauseous from eating too rapidly. Sturdy, dishwasher safe and did we mention how handsome Trot Pets Elevated Complete Set Pet Bowls are? Arf, arf, we sure did! Made to last, these stainless steel pet bowls may very well be the last bowls a pet owner will ever need (they have a lifetime warranty.) Available in different sizes to suit how big your pet is and in different colors to suit the pet owner's decor, the bowls can be ordered with or without the tray and with or without the elevated platform which also comes in different heights. Order a holiday gift of Trot Pets Elevated Complete Set Pet Bowls here.