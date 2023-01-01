Happy 420!

Here's something you'll really like about the Blazy Susan Black Backpack: It is smell-proof! That's right, a special carbon lining has been used in the backpack so you can tote your stickiest, stinkiest bud and no one will have a clue as to what you're carrying as no odors will escape the backpack. And that's not the only "security" feature that the Blazy Susan Black Backpack has; there's a combination lock feature that'll keep any meddling hands at bay. And of course there's plenty of room for all your smoking gear and otherwise; there's room for a laptop and a rolling tray and whatever else you might want to carry in the main part of the backpack or in one zippered and one Velcro pocket, both of which are deep. And there's an additional zippered pocket on the outside as well as an open pocket that's the right size for a phone. The outer pocket and the entire inside of the backpack feature cool Blazy Susan graphics, but don't worry, they won't give away the fact that you may have smoking materials within. Perfect for on-the-go rollers or movers and shakers of any sort, the Blazy Susan Black Backpack will be a "hit" on 420 or any other day. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and will arrive at your home in discreet packaging.
Vape fans will love Blazy Susan's Secret Box Batteries that let the cannabis user take their tokes on the down low. The secret box vapes will accommodate up to 2g carts and can be set to any one of five different intensity settings to make sure that just the right amount of vapor is delivered. Blazy Susan's Secret Box Batteries have haptic feedback and a full LED screen dashboard and are powered by a 1,000 MAH battery that's recharged via a USB-C port (cable not included.) And while the idea here is to vape on the down low, the Blazy Susan Secret Box Batteries are very attractive when you are able to show them. Designs include Purple Icons, Pink Clouds, Miami Vice, Roses, Plant Life and Step & Repeat which is a design featuring the ever popular Blazy Susan logos. This super discreet vape offers variable voltage and has a preheat feature, and just like the Black Backpack has a 30-day money back guarantee.
These are just a couple of products on offer from Blazy Susan; check out their full line of rolling trays, rolling papers, dab trays, wraps, pre-rolled cones, filter tips, grinders, Grateful Dead branded items and many other 420-friendly goodies here.
Share this article
The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease- Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin and Anberlin Launching The 20 Years Of Tears Tour- more
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol- Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Pearl Jam Deliver 'Wreckage' Ahead Of 'Dark Matter'
The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease
Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin and Anberlin Launching The 20 Years Of Tears Tour
Kiko Loureiro To Sell Megadeth Guitars, Amps, And More
Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and ALABAMA Lead Kickoff Jam Lineup
Billy Morrison To Debut 'The Morrison Project' Track By Track Special Today On Ozzy's Boneyard
Watch Memphis May Fire's 'Chaotic' Video
CBS To Rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th Live From Madison Square Garden