Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!

by Kevin Wierzbicki

You probably wouldn't believe us if we told you that at Nuts.com they can kick a field goal from 50 yards out. But you can believe this: You'll score big with those attending your Super Bowl bash when you lay out a tasty spread of nuts and other goodies from Nuts.com!

The selection of snacks available from Nuts.com is seriously impressive and we love the idea of the convenience of being able to order these all in one place; it saves the time and energy that otherwise would have to be put into hunting down our party snacks at the grocery store. Of course Nuts.com has a terrific bunch of nuts available; it's right there in the name! Actually Nuts.com has thousands of different snacks available so we can't tell you about all of them here but we can tell you about some of our favorites. We're partial to the Supreme Roasted Cashews (Salted) from Nuts.com; they're large nuts that are rich in fiber, protein, vitamins and healthy fat, and did you know that cashews, being low in sugar content, are a good snack for those managing diabetes? Other Nuts.com nuts that we're loco for are Bourbon Pecans, Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds, Roasted Brazil Nuts and Chocolate Covered Peanuts (we also like the Cajun Peanuts, and the Taco Flavor Infused Peanuts.) We're big fans of pistachios too and we like to crack them out of the shell, but if you're concerned about your party guests making a mess with shells, just order them already shelled. Basically you can name any nuts and Nuts.com will have them with options depending on the nut: salted, unsalted, chocolate covered, candy coated ... you name it!

We already mentioned that Nuts.com has an unbelievable selection of snacks ready and waiting for you. There are other savory items besides nuts, like Chex Mix, Pumpkin Seeds, Honey Mustard Pretzel Pieces, Corn Nuts, Half Popped Popcorn, Sesame Sticks, Melting Parmesan Cheese Sticks, Asian Snack Mix, Rye Bagel Chips, Veggie Chips, Rice Crackers, Beet Chips and, are you ready for it, Wasabi Soynut Explosion Mix! Want some sweet treats to go along with the savory? Never fear, Nuts.com has got you covered! Always in stock are caramels, malted milk balls, chocolate nonpareils, fudge, peanut butter cups and, wait for it, Whoopie Pie Bites! Other candies that Nuts.com carries are jelly beans, fruit slices, Jordan almonds, chocolate rocks, licorice, taffy and gummies. There's so much candy that Nuts.com has a feature that lets you search by color or flavor. Yep, that means you can have candy at your Super Bowl party in the colors of both teams (or maybe just the one!) There are different size portions available for each Nuts.com product so you can get as much or as little of each item as you desire. Gift baskets and variety platters are available too.

Well we know we've given you the munchies because now we've got them too. We're going over to the website to order so we'll meet you there.