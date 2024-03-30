

It's Tulsa Time!

There are a lot of fun music events coming to the greater Tulsa, Oklahoma area in late winter and early spring. Here are a few we highly recommend, and we also tell you about a great place to stay while you're in Tulsa.

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Feb. 17, 2024 - Muskogee Civic Center, Muskogee

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee (about 50 miles outside Tulsa) will honor the 2023 class of inductees with an induction ceremony and live performances on Feb. 17, 2024. Being inducted will be country band Ricochet, one of Oklahoma's best that also has a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands to hail from the Sooner State. The band burst onto the scene in a big way in 1996 with the Top 5 hit "What Do I Know" and its follow-up, the #1 smash "Daddy's Money" and they've been going strong ever since. Ricochet is fronted by singer, guitarist and fiddle player Heath Wright and includes drummer Chris Hempfling, steel guitar and sax player Larry Hight, bass man Bruce Bennett and keys player Rick Toops. Also being inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame will be fiddle player Shelby Eicher, musician and actor Bryan White, songwriter Verlon Thompson, concert pianist Timothy Long, music educator Jerry Huffer and concert promoter David Webb. Tickets for the ceremony and more information about the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame can be found here

2 Minutes to Tulsa Festival - March 29 and 30, 2024 - Cain's Ballroom, The Vanguard, Tulsa

Spring will begin a week or so before this two day event begins and if there are any remnants of winter still hanging around this heavy metal blowout will rattle them right out of town! This is the first year that 2 Minutes to Tulsa is taking place over the span of two days and the promoters have stacked an impressive line-up for metal fans. Headlining at The Vanguard on March 29 will be Cali metal favorites Night Demon with opening acts Nasty Savage, Savage Master, Swedish band Screamer, Intent and two of Tulsa's very own: Blind Oath and She Hates Me Not. The festival wraps up in a big way March 30 at the world famous Cain's Ballroom with the revered Cirith Ungol headlining; they'll be making their first-ever appearance in Tulsa while on their final tour. Other heavy hitters on the bill are Flotsam and Jetsam, Jag Panzer (also making their first appearance in Tulsa), Omen, Hellfire and Blood Star. All shows are all ages. Tickets are available through each venue's website.

All for the Hall Benefit Concert with Blake Shelton - March 30, 2024 - BOK Center, Tulsa

In another first for the Tulsa music scene, the annual All for the Hall concert to benefit Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will take place in Oklahoma for the very first time ever when it rolls into Tulsa's BOK Center in March. Country music superstar Blake Shelton, an Oklahoma native, will host the show that also will feature other Okie all-stars like Ronnie Dunn, Wade Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth and the Swon Brothers. "I can't think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show," Shelton said through his publicist. "Oklahoma and country music are synonymous and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba and Vince Gill to name a few. I'm thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state." Tickets can be purchased here

Brut Hotel - 1840 S. Boulder Ave, Tulsa

If you're going to visit Tulsa for any of the above events (or anytime) you're going to need a place to stay and the city offers a very cool option in the newly-opened Brut Hotel. The hotel is located in Tulsa's Sobo District (South Boston) and named after the fact that the building was originally built in 1952 utilizing the hip brutalist architecture style. Hip and stylish once again after being revamped, the hotel boasts 82 guest rooms and a rooftop bar where guests can refresh after a night of enjoying festivals or a day in the Sobo music and entertainment district, the Tulsa Discovery Lab or the busy Cherry Street District. Sobo is renowned as the "Gateway to Downtown" so a room at the Brut Hotel is the perfect jumping off place for the entire city. Besides the rooftop SOMA Lounge + Patio, Brut Hotel also has the SOMA rooftop kitchen, a cafe on the lobby level and Spa 1820 located in a separate building next door. There are also weekly yoga sessions and lots of other fun surprises on tap at the hotel. Book your stay here

For information on all the other amazing things to do in Tulsa go here.