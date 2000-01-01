

John 5 Live 2024

Rob Grabowski caught John 5 In The Act during show at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Check out Rob's photos and Tom Antonson review!

This past Thursday night John 5 performed an intimate show at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Illinois. The venue was packed with eager fans of both his solo material and his new venture with rock legends Motley Crue. The venue was the perfect size for him to showcase his intricate guitar work and unique style.

The show was opened by the new rock phenomenon Liliac, which is a family band that has taken the music scene by storm. Known for their combination of rock n roll, heavy metal, and their own "Vamp metal" they got the crowd on their feet with a mixture of original music and legendary rock covers.

The moment John 5 stepped onto the stage, head to toe in his signature eccentric attire, the air buzzed with energy. He kicked off the night with a medley of his solo material, blending elements of rock, metal, and even country. From "chicken pickin'" to "banjo plucking," the crowd was captivated by his lightning-fast fingers dancing across the fretboard, showcasing his unique techniques and abilities.

While a lot of the attention was on John 5, he was backed by his drummer and, occasionally, guitar tech turned bass player, which navigated through a diverse setlist, pulling from his catalog of solo material and collaborations. The chemistry between him and his bandmates was unmatched, and it took the show to a new level.

John 5 treated the audience to an acoustic part of the setlist, using a banjo, small guitar, bass, and impressive arsenal of six string guitars throughout the entire show. Near the end of the show John 5 jumped into a giant conglomerate of Motley Crue hits, stitching them together effortlessly. He even played the piano parts to "Home Sweet Home" on the guitar and had the audience singing along with every word. Overall, this was a truly special night and to experience John 5 play some of his amazing solo material along with some of the biggest hits of the 1980's was truly a treat.

Photos by © Rob Grabowski / GrabowskiPhoto.com - All Rights Reserved



Photos by © Rob Grabowski / GrabowskiPhoto.com - All Rights Reserved