

Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More

Here we offer up some ideas for holiday gift giving that you might not have thought of yet and there's probably someone on your list who would love one or more of these items. And why not; they're awesome!

Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit

This might be the coolest gift idea we're suggesting this year. Well, make that the hottest, as in hot water! A perfect gift for the outdoor enthusiast on your list, especially those who love camping, the Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit provides a way for campers and others to have an available source of hot water for showering (or doing dishes or what have you) when away from the convenience of home. Incredibly easy to set up and use, the HOTTAP Nomad Kit is powered by propane; you'll need to bring your cylinder along with you, and you'll source your water either from jerry cans that you bring with you or any source of fresh water like a river or lake. Imagine camping by the riverside and grabbing all the fresh water you need from the river! Just connect the HOTTAP's intake tube, complete with a filter to keep impurities out of your water, and you'll be able to pump water up to

100-feet back to your campsite. And there's no need to baby it; just toss it in the water! So then you'll have a water source and a fuel source to heat it connected to your HOTTAP and you'll be able to use the shower head to rinse off after an active day (hold it by hand, use its magnetic feature to attach it to your vehicle or otherwise hang it up; Joolca also has shower tents sold separately) or connect the home-like faucet to clean up dinnerware and utensils. All the connector hoses are easy-on/easy-off and the HOTTAP itself allows you to adjust how hot you want the water as well as gas usage (generally you'll get 15-hours of use out of a single propane tank.) And this is really amazing: all the parts --- the HOTTAP itself, hoses, showerhead and faucet and the stand that the HOTTAP sits on --- all stow in a heavy duty tub-like container that's compact and easy to move. The tub itself also serves as the sink for when you're doing dishes. The outdoors-loving person on your holiday gift list will love this portable hot water heater! Order the Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit and see all the other helpful gear that Joolca has here.

Nuts.com Cheers to You Gift Box

If you've read our Holiday Gift Guides before you know that we love all the goodies that come from Nuts.com; their selection of premium nuts and candies make our mouths water all year round. And Nuts.com is a great source for special gift boxes too, like the Cheers to You Gift Box that's suitable for giving on birthdays, anniversaries, at Christmastime, at New Year's Eve or on any occasion where you want to give someone a classy treat. In keeping with the "cheers" in the Cheers to You Gift Box the centerpiece of the gift is a 750 ml bottle of Tost Rose, a non-alcoholic sparkling white tea drink with notes of ginger and elderberry. Also in the box are five amazing treats worthy of a special celebration: A dark chocolate champagne bar from Compartes that actually has champagne in it, a 40-gram bag of Eatables Pop the Champagne gourmet popcorn (popcorn covered in Belgian white chocolate and sprinkled with champagne-infused sugar crystals that pop in your mouth), a bag of prosecco gummy bears, a bag of dark chocolate-covered almonds and a bag of bourbon pecans (yup, those are our favorites!) Nuts.com has a huge variety of gift options on offer including the Gourmet Christmas Basket, A Very Merry Christmas Basket, Holiday Harvest Gift Basket, Christmas Popcorn Collection, Hannukah Truffles Gift Tin, Holiday Hits Cookie Box and on and on and on. Order your Nuts.com holiday gifts here.

Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Dog Treats

The holidays are a perfect time to pamper dogs a little bit (or a lot!) and Fido and his owners will absolutely love it when you give a gift of dog treats from Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Company. And dogs will think they're getting a gourmet goodie every time they're given a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Dog Treat, because they are! Available in 12 varieties sure to get tails wagging, the Dutton Ranch Dog Treats inspired by the hit television program "Yellowstone" are premium treats made from certified organic beef sourced from humanely-raised cattle. Three of the varieties are single ingredient treats; these are organ cuts made from either beef lung, beef heart or beef liver. Then there are six limited ingredient varieties, three of which are "Cowboy Cuts" in beef brisket, ribeye and chuck flavors, all augmented with additional beef and beef lung. The other three limited ingredient treats are larger "Ranch Cut" varieties in beef sticks, beef burnt ends and beef strip flavors, all of which are made with beef, beef lung, glycerin, dried skim milk and mixed tocopherols. And to top it off there are beef chips with grass-fed beef collagen and sweet potato added to the beef, beef crunch with grass-fed beef collagen, cranberry and blueberry and "Cowboy Chews," a 2X large snack made with grass-fed beef collagen and full cream goat milk. I know, right about now you're wishing that these were treats for people. Just imagine how thrilled any dog will be to get these treats! Packaged in resealable four or eight ounce bags, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Dog Treats are available at select retail outlets and at Amazon.

Honeydew Sleep Company's Scrumptious Travel Pillow

You may already be familiar with Honeydew Sleep Company's much-loved Scrumptious Side Pillow and now a sort of "mini me" version is available: the Scrumptious Travel Pillow! The Scrumptious Travel Pillow has the same support and comfort as the Scrumptious Side Pillow you use at home but it's meant to tag along with you when you're on the move. Perfect for use on the airplane, in the car or in a hotel room, the Scrumptious Travel Pillow measures a compact 21 X 12 inches and it comes with its own carrying bag so it'll stay clean as you're headed to your destination; if the pillow gets dirty after a while you can easily remove its cover and throw that in the wash and then tumble dry. Same with the pillowcase that comes with your purchase; it is also machine washable. And in the rare event that you think your pillow has too much stuffing there's a hidden zipper where you can open it up and take some out; similarly if you feel there's not enough, the company will send you more fluff, free and for life. That fluff by the way is 100% CertiPUR-US copper infused foam which has natural antibacterial properties to keep your pillow fresh night after night. And besides providing great support, it also helps to keep your pillow cool. The Honeydew Sleep Company's Scrumptious Travel Pillow is made in the U.S.A. and just about everyone on your gift list would surely love one. Order here.