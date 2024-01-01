Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

They've been enjoying Lou Malnati's deep dish pizza in Chicago for more than 50-years now and there are 60 locations in the greater Chicago area. And fortunately for pizza lovers in the desert the beloved chain also has eight locations in metropolitan Phoenix, the newest of which is the just-opened Surprise location, the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria in the far Western reaches of the Valley of the Sun.
Some Lou Malnati's Pizzeria locations offer carryout and delivery only but the new Surprise location is a full-service restaurant and bar where diners can enjoy cocktails or draft beer with their meal if they choose, and relax in a hip atmosphere that's thoroughly modern while also nodding to the chain's history.
Featured prominently on the wall at the pizzeria's entrance is an homage to Lou Malnati himself, appropriately depicted wearing a crown since he was known as "The King of Deep Dish." A really nice piece of art adorns the wall in the main dining area: a mural depicting Matthew Broderick as the title character in the beloved 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." The movie was shot in Chicago but here Broderick's character is pictured in the Arizona desert.
The star at Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is of course the deep dish pizza. Part of what gives the pie its delicious flavor is the tomato sauce; Malnati's experts wait patiently for the California tomato crop to be just right for harvest then they purchase and can a year's worth of the important ingredient (and they make the sauces daily in store.)
And while Lou Malnati's deep dish pizza is revered, there's plenty on the menu for those who may not care for pizza (gasp!) The full menu offers tasty delights like spaghetti and penne pasta dishes, lasagna and house specialty Chicken Louie, a baked chicken, fettucine, mozzarella and cream sauce plate. There are beef, meatball and chicken sandwiches, several kinds of salads and chicken wing, calamari and bruschetta appetizers.
Portions are big at Lou Malnati's Pizzeria so a special effort has to be made to make room for dessert but it is sure worth it when the Chocolate Chip Pizza arrives! There's a special kid's menu too and there's also an outdoor dining space. Delivery and carry-out are also available at the Surprise location. To visit the Surprise location on line go here.
Surprise is a premier destination in the Phoenix metropolitan area where there are lots of things to do. Find out all the city has to offer here.
