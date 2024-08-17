

Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago

Morgan Clifton and Roman Sobus caught Marilyn Manson In The Act during show at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on August 17th. Check out Roman's photos and Morgan's review!

On August 17, 2024, Marilyn Manson returned to Chicago for the first time since July of 2018. In one of only six headlining shows, Manson played to a sold-out crowd at the famous Aragon Ballroom. Marilyn along with bandmates Tyler Bates (keyboard, guitar), Gil Sharone (drums), Piggy D. (bass), and Reba Meyers (guitar) took the stage behind a large black curtain that drew screams and cheers as it dropped. This crowd had been waiting a long time for Marilyn Manson's return and they met each song with enthusiasm. The set kicked off with 'We Know Where You F*cking Live' which got the crowd pumped for what was going to be an amazing show. Manson and his band powered through a 17-song set that included songs from all eras of his catalog. Songs like, 'Angel with the Scabbed Wings,' 'Torniquet,' 'Dope Show,' and 'The Beautiful People' echoed through the venue as fans pumped fists, banged their head, and sang every word.

The Aragon was the perfect place for Marilyn's theatrical performance. From Manson's costumes to the lighting, this was the right venue for this show. The lighting was a perfect compliment to Marilyn's dark look. Manson was on point with his performance which was a welcome change from his previous time in Chicago. Manson's sober return was welcomed by the audience with open arms and Marilyn did not hold back.

This show will live on in the memory of the sold-out crowd for years, whether it was their first time seeing him or they had seen him before. Marilyn Manson's return to Chicago was better than expected as one fan stated when the lights came on and Manson's new single 'Raise the Red Flag' played in the venue. Fans hope that they don't have to wait another 6 years to see Marilyn again!