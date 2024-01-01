

Maverick & Co.'s Explorer Light Backpack Plus

We have a new favorite backpack and wow is it a good one! We'll try not to rave too much but it is worthy of all the high praise we give it!

We love the Explorer Light Backpack Plus from Maverick & Co. for lots of reasons but mainly because it nicely and safely accommodates everything we want to carry and because it is absolutely gorgeous! And while good looks are not normally what we seek in a backpack, it's fun to get compliments on our Explorer Light, a handsome case made with vegan leather. That gives it a look that makes it right at home in business settings; go ahead and carry it into the boardroom using the handle or sling it over your shoulder on top of your suit jacket and you'll look just fine. Of course you can take Maverick & Co.'s Explorer Light Backpack Plus on the plane with you or wherever you might need a backpack, and put whatever you might need to in it, but the case is specially designed to hold your electronics and business gear. Pockets in the main compartment are sized to fit a laptop and a tablet, phone and device chargers, a wallet, business cards, documents or portfolios, pens and other small items. And all of those pockets and spaces are lined with soft 100% recycled polyester that'll hold your stuff snuggly and keep it from getting scratched up. The front of the backpack has three good-sized additional pockets on the exterior, all of which secure with heavy duty zippers, and there's a luggage tag there too although we hate to think of this bad boy as mere "luggage"! Two more pockets open up on the back of the case, one large that you could fit a couple of extra shirts or something of that nature in. The other pocket on the backpack's exterior is a, well I guess we can tell you about this, a secret anti-theft compartment! A perfect place for the things you want to carry but keep private, the zipper that opens the pouch is hidden under a strip of fabric that makes it look like there's nothing there at all. We admit we have used this compartment to hide snacks that we don't want to share but if you're a spy this is the place to stash the documents with the secret codes! The Maverick & Co. Explorer Light Backpack Plus is so sturdy and well-made that we figure ours is going to last a very long time, maybe even a lifetime. And to help protect this classy case it comes with a plastic "suitcase cover" that you can employ in any situation where damage might occur, like to keep water off of the leather on a rainy day or when stowing in an airplane's overhead bin. Maverick & Co. also makes lots of other backpacks, sling bags, messenger bags, tech organizers and lots more. See them all and order your Maverick & Co. Explorer Light Backpack Plus here.