Ministry Rocks Chicago

Rob Grabowski and Morgan Clifton caught Ministry In The Act during show at the Argon Ballroom in Chicago on March 14th. Check out Rob's great photos and Morgan's review!

Ministry's HOPIUMPFORTHEMASSES tour made a stop at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on March 14th with an electrifying live performance that left the audience buzzing with adrenaline and euphoria. The tour is in support of Ministry's sixteenth studio album that was released March 1st. Supporting acts Front Line Assembly and Gary Numan are joining Ministry on this tour.

Gary Numan is the perfect fit for this tour as his music has moved into an Industrial feel, getting away from the New Wave style that put him on the American pop charts. From the moment Numan took the stage, bathed in an ethereal glow of pulsating lights and atmospheric synths, the audience was captivated. Gary exuded confidence and charisma as he effortlessly commanded the attention of the crowd. A highlight of his performance was playing his hit song "Cars."

Frontman Al Jourgensen took a commanding presence with intense stage persona and immediately seized control of the audience's attention. His gravelly vocals cut through the air like a razor.

The setlist was a perfect mix of newer tracks intertwined with classics, showcasing Ministry's evolution over the years while never straying from their signature sound. Songs like "N.W.O.," "Just One Fix," and "Thieves" incited frenzied mosh pits and fist-pumping sing-alongs, while newer tracks like "B.D.E." and "Just Stop Oil" demonstrated the band's continued relevance and vitality.

The musicianship on display was nothing short of phenomenal. Guitarist Monte Pittman unleashed blistering riffs and searing solos, while bassist Paul D'Amour and drummer Ray Mayorga formed a tight, pulsating rhythm section that drove the music forward with relentless energy. The addition of Cesar Soto added layers of industrial noise and electronic textures, adding depth and atmosphere to the band's already intense sound.

But perhaps the most memorable aspect of the evening was the sense of camaraderie and unity that permeated the crowd. Despite the dark and often dystopian themes of Ministry's music, there was an undeniable feeling of solidarity among the fans - a shared sense of defiance and rebellion against the injustices of the world.

Ministry's live performance was nothing short of spectacular. It was a visceral and cathartic experience that left me exhilarated and wanting more. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the industrial metal scene, seeing Ministry live is an absolute must, you won't be disappointed.

