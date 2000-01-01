Ministry Rocks Chicago

Ministry's HOPIUMPFORTHEMASSES tour made a stop at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on March 14th with an electrifying live performance that left the audience buzzing with adrenaline and euphoria. The tour is in support of Ministry's sixteenth studio album that was released March 1st. Supporting acts Front Line Assembly and Gary Numan are joining Ministry on this tour.
Gary Numan is the perfect fit for this tour as his music has moved into an Industrial feel, getting away from the New Wave style that put him on the American pop charts. From the moment Numan took the stage, bathed in an ethereal glow of pulsating lights and atmospheric synths, the audience was captivated. Gary exuded confidence and charisma as he effortlessly commanded the attention of the crowd. A highlight of his performance was playing his hit song "Cars."
Frontman Al Jourgensen took a commanding presence with intense stage persona and immediately seized control of the audience's attention. His gravelly vocals cut through the air like a razor.
The setlist was a perfect mix of newer tracks intertwined with classics, showcasing Ministry's evolution over the years while never straying from their signature sound. Songs like "N.W.O.," "Just One Fix," and "Thieves" incited frenzied mosh pits and fist-pumping sing-alongs, while newer tracks like "B.D.E." and "Just Stop Oil" demonstrated the band's continued relevance and vitality.
The musicianship on display was nothing short of phenomenal. Guitarist Monte Pittman unleashed blistering riffs and searing solos, while bassist Paul D'Amour and drummer Ray Mayorga formed a tight, pulsating rhythm section that drove the music forward with relentless energy. The addition of Cesar Soto added layers of industrial noise and electronic textures, adding depth and atmosphere to the band's already intense sound.
But perhaps the most memorable aspect of the evening was the sense of camaraderie and unity that permeated the crowd. Despite the dark and often dystopian themes of Ministry's music, there was an undeniable feeling of solidarity among the fans - a shared sense of defiance and rebellion against the injustices of the world.
Ministry's live performance was nothing short of spectacular. It was a visceral and cathartic experience that left me exhilarated and wanting more. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the industrial metal scene, seeing Ministry live is an absolute must, you won't be disappointed.
See more of Rob's photos here
Photos by © Rob Grabowski / GrabowskiPhoto.com - All Rights Reserved
Note: Use of photos credited to Rob Grabowski, GRABOWSKIPHOTO.COM or Grabowski Photo are fully authorized with a non-exclusive license to antiMusic.com and associated websites. Due to an increase of erroneous claims on these copyrights, we have implemented a $2000 administrative fee per photo for any claims submitted to us, as well as a $500 per file access fee for the use of any unauthorized bot on antiMusic.com or any associated domains, in addition to the amount of any erroneous claim.
Share this article
Journey Surpass Major Milestone- Pantera Possible Live Album- Foo Fighters- Jeff Lynne's ELO Farewell Tour- +LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots Tour- more
Judas Priest Almost Top UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield'- Korn Sell Out 30th Anniversary Concert- Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley Dead At 73- more
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Journey Surpass Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin'
Pantera Recording Current Shows For Possible Live Album
Thomas Rhett Scores 22nd No. 1 With 'Mamaw's House'
Foo Fighters Add Stop To Everything Or Nothings At All Tour
The Who's Roger Daltrey Plots Mostly Acoustic Tour
Weezer Sells Out Madison Square Garden And More
The Dead Daisies Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Kamelot Share NightSky Lyric Video Ahead Of North American Tour