Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Don't forget to get a present for mom to celebrate Mother's Day which is May 12, 2024. Here are a few more suggestions for gift items we like including something very cool that'll help mom sleep while music plays just for her.

Manta SOUND Sleep Mask

Lots of people have trouble getting to sleep every now and then and mom probably does too. Here's a solution for that malady that she'll absolutely adore, the Manta SOUND Sleep Mask. The Manta SOUND Sleep Mask provides not only the ultimate in sleep mask comfort, it also features speakers so mom can listen to music or other preferred soothing sounds, a podcast or whatever will help her drift off to dreamland. The speakers, which connect to a phone or other device via Bluetooth, are razor thin so they don't in any way interfere with how comfortable the mask is. Once the Manta SOUND Sleep Mask is paired with mom's device she can control the speaker volume easily (the company suggests keeping the volume low so that mom can still hear anyone who might speak to her.) A USB charging cable is included and the Manta SOUND Sleep Mask will take a full charge in about 2 � hours and then perform for about 20 hours. Now about the sleep mask features; they're the best going! It offers 100% blackout with zero eye pressure, with eye cups that are C-shaped to accommodate side sleepers. Material is perforated to encourage airflow and ventilation and there are tabs for adjusting the speakers. And the whole thing, which is soft soft soft, attaches to the head via Velcro strap. And you know, when mom gets a good night's sleep she'll probably invite you over for a nice breakfast! Order mom's Manta SOUND Sleep Mask here.

Alpha Skin Care

Moms of all ages can appreciate a product that is going to give them healthier and younger looking skin. And we're certain that the mom you're honoring this Mother's Day would love some items from Alpha Skin Care, specifically their Body Bundle Set. The bundle includes 12-ounce bottles of Alpha Skin Care Moisturizing Body Wash Sea Salt and Alpha Skin Care Renewal Body Lotion. The Moisturizing Body Wash is a rich formula that nourishes and hydrates skin while also lifting away dead skin cells to smooth lines and even skin textures and provide an all-day glow. The Alpha Skin Care Moisturizing Body Wash has the powerful natural ingredient Glycolic Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) as does the Alpha Skin Care Renewal Body Lotion, a dry skin reliever that supports collagen production and reduces signs of aging. Both products are perfect for all skin types and free of parabens. The body wash has a gentle fragrance while the body lotion is fragrance-free. This bundle is a good way to get mom started; eventually she may want to try Alpha's morning or night facial routine products or intensive hydration set. All can be purchased here. here.

Maxell Earbuds and Ear Hooks

Few companies working with high-fidelity audio products are as revered as the mighty Maxell, a brand that's been helping music fans rock out (and get "blown away" as one of their famous ads portrays) for 55-years now. Whether mom likes to rock out wearing earbuds or use them for something more sedate like a podcast or audio book, Maxell offers many awesome options. For her music listening pleasure mom will be able to groove big time with the Maxell Dual Driver True Wireless Earbuds that deliver especially dynamic sound through two 6mm professional speakers in each earbud. They connect to her phone or other device by Bluetooth and there's a built-in microphone too for when she wants to answer a phone call. Water resistant and rubberized, these earbuds will let mom listen for five hours (or 20 when using the charging case) before needing a recharge. Also available are Maxell Sync Up True Wireless Earhooks for moms that prefer to listen via earhooks as opposed to earbuds. The earhooks are flexible so mom can fit them comfortably and they also have the microphone, connect via Bluetooth and feature 15-hours of playtime to a charge. Finally, for the mom who prefers wired earbuds there's Maxell Sync Up Type C Earbuds with Mic which are compatible with all Type C devices. And here's something you wouldn't expect to find in these earbuds --- they have a killer heavy bass sound! Clearly mom will love it when she syncs up with Maxell! Widely available from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Staples and many others.

Full Body Impact Liquid Collagen Protein Supplement

"Look like luxury, feel like luxury!" That's a favorite saying at Full Body Impact where they make a clinically proven dietary supplement to support skin, hair, nail, gut and joint health. Containing hydrolyzed liquid collagen protein (porcine, not harder to absorb marine or bovine) with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, Full Body Impact is effective anytime and also a perfect supplement for after a workout. It is dairy, gluten and soy free, paleo and keto friendly, sugar free and with no artificial sweeteners or colors. And it's very easy to take; mom can sip it straight or mix it into water or a smoothie and she'll delight in the available flavors: apple, peach mango vibes and watermelon & chill. Available in 15 ounce bottles and 1 ounce on the go packets; with the packets mom can simply tear off the top of the packet and squeeze the goodness straight into her mouth. Because Full Body Impact Liquid Collagen Protein Supplement will give mom more youthful and radiant skin, another favorite saying the company has is "Show Your Glow!" Help mom get her glow on by placing an order here.

Pure Brazilian Silk Smoothing Balm

If mom has frizzy or unruly hair she has probably tried lots of different products to find something that will help. Good thing you know all about Pure Brazilian Silk Smoothing Balm, the answer to her problem! Pure Brazilian Silk Smoothing Balm is a rich, lightweight formula that protects from frizz, including when it is caused by humidity, that controls and softens unruly hair and that provides a natural sleek shine. Naturally moisturizing, Pure Brazilian Silk Smoothing Balm repairs and improves hair's overall texture and doesn't leave hair feeling limp or weighed down. It is cruelty free and color safe and all mom has to do is apply liberally to towel-dried hair and comb through the entire length of her hair. She can then style or blow-dry as she'd like. Some of the ingredients that work this magic are keratin, hydrolyzed silk and coconut oil. Once mom sees how well the soothing balm works she may also want to try the line's Anti-Frizz Daily Shampoo, Anti-Frizz Daily Conditioner, Anti-Frizz Daily Leave-in Serum, Leave-in Conditioner with Keratin, Shine Ultra-Light Nourishing Oil or the Always Blonde Shampoo or Conditioner; they help brighten, refresh and preserve blonde, gray and platinum hair (and neutralize brassy and yellow tones.) So think "hairs to you mom" this Mother's Day and order her Pure Brazilian hair care products here.