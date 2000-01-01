

Mr. Big Live 2024

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Mr. Big In The Act during show at t the Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, Ill on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Check out Tom's review and Rob's photos!

Friday, February 16th marked the end of an era in the Chicagoland area with Mr. Big's farewell performance at the Des Plaines Theatre. While Mr. Big had just played the Arcada Theatre on Tuesday night, they went out with a bang in Des Plaines. While it was their first and last performance at the theatre, they left their mark and ended things on a high note.

The show started with thunderous applause and the iconic intro to "Addicted to That Rush", which is fitting because the rush at that show was truly addicting. The band treated the audience to a showcase of musical masterpieces and professional musicianship. Guitarist Paul Gilbert's speedy and unique guitar work dazzled the audience, while bassist Billy Sheehan's thunderous rhythms and bass antics resonated through the theater. Vocalist Eric Martin's soulful voice soared above the music, captivating the crowd with each note. Drummer Nick D'Virgilio filled the gigantic shoes of legendary drummer Pat Torpey, who unfortunately, passed away in 2018 after a battle with Parkinson's disease. The entire band did an amazing job honoring Pat and his legacy throughout the whole show.

The setlist featured some of Mr. Big's biggest hits, where they also played their sophomore album, "Lean into It" in its entirety. Each song was met with enthusiastic applause and sing-alongs from the audience, who wanted the farewell show to last forever. Songs like "Green Tinted Sixties Mind" and "Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy" allowed Gilbert and Sheehan to showcase their talents with the use of electric drills, finger tapping, and more. Each solo left jaws on the floor and the audience in awe of the shear talent onstage.

As if hearing Mr. Big's hit songs wasn't enough, they played covers of songs such as "Wild World", "30 Days in the Hole", "Baba O'Riley", and "Good Lovin'", which featured an instrument swap with Paul Gilbert on the drums, Eric Martin on the Bass, Billy Sheehan on vocals, and Nick D'Virgilio on guitar. There was an amazing sense of connection on stage and the band did an amazing job sharing that bond with the audience throughout the entire night.

In the end, Mr. Big's farewell tour at the Des Plaines Theater was more than just a concert-it was a celebration of a remarkable career in the music industry that has changed and inspired countless lives. Though they may be saying goodbye to the stage, their legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts and ears of fans for generations to come.

Photos by © Rob Grabowski / GrabowskiPhoto.com - All Rights Reserved



Note: Use of photos credited to Rob Grabowski, GRABOWSKIPHOTO.COM or Grabowski Photo are fully authorized with a non-exclusive license to antiMusic.com and associated websites. Due to an increase of erroneous claims on these copyrights, we have implemented a $2000 administrative fee per photo for any claims submitted to us, as well as a $500 per file access fee for the use of any unauthorized bot on antiMusic.com or any associated domains, in addition to the amount of any erroneous claim.