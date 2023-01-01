

Music Cruises are Red Hot!

Music cruises have become so popular that they routinely sell out, some even before their lineup is announced. So it's no surprise that announcements for next year's sailings are popping already. If you'd like to sail on any of these 2025 cruises, or any other music cruise, we suggest you book your cabin right away so you don't get left behind.

Country Music Cruise - Jan. 19-25, 2025 - (StarVista LIVE)

Speaking of sellouts, the 11th Country Music Cruise is sure to do so as it is already more than 60% booked. Taking place on the Holland America shipthe Country Music Cruise will sail from Ft. Lauderdale to Key West and Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico. A full line-up of classic country artists will be aboard, including John Michael Montgomery, Deana Carter, The Bellamy Brothers, Diamond Rio, Neal McCoy, Home Free, Moe Bandy, T.G. Sheppard, John Berry, Wade Hayes, Jimmy Fortune, The Isaacs, Mo Pitney, Chuck Mead, The Malpass Brothers, Jamie O'Neal and 50 Shades of Hay. There will also be Elvis Tribute artists and a Grand Ole Opry at Sea presentation. Hosting the event will be television personality Nan Kelley. This "ultimate country music party" will also offer theme nights, panel discussion, Q&A sessions and jam sessions, meet and greets, country karaoke, gospel hour, line dancing and much more. Purchase your cabin here

Shiprocked - Jan 19-25, 2025 - (ASK4 Entertainment)

Some of the details of this cruise have been announced but the lineup hasn't. The 15th sailing of the popular hard rock cruise will take place aboard the Carnival Cruise Line shipdeparting from Miami and making port in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. The 2024 cruise featuring acts like Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Badflower and Nonpoint sold out in three days and the 2025 sailing is likely to do the same, making it all the more imperative that fans monitor the Shiprocked website to find out when cabins go on sale. More info is here

Outlaw Country Cruise - Feb. 22-28, 2025 - (Sixthman)

Cabins are currently on presale for this cruise that'll take place aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line shipas she sails from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The lineup has not yet been announced but Outlaw Country Cruise always has a very high caliber of artists performing; the just completed 2024 sailing featured players like Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Los Straitjackets, Blackberry Smoke, Nikki Lane, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Mary Gauthier, Tav Falco, Chuck Mead, Jim Lauderdale, Shinyribs, Dale Watson and his Lone Stars and dozens of others. 2025 cabin presale information is here

Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X - March 21-26, 2025 - (Sixthman)

All of Bonamassa's cruises sell out and that's because of their reputation for stellar lineups and a blues rocking good time. And this sailing aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line shippromises to be extra special as it celebrates the tenth anniversary of Joe's KTBA at Sea cruises. The cruise will depart from Miami and make port in Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico with lots of blues rock stars aboard. Most of the lineup has not yet been announced but confirmed so far to be joining Bonamassa are Larkin Poe, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Vivino, Eddie 9V, Thunderstorm Artis and Taj Farrant. Pre-sale of cabins is taking place now here