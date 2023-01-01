

On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise

Music cruise promoters On the Blue have a fantastic cruise coming up for prog rock and classic rock fans: the April sailing of the New Horizons cruise!

New Horizons Cruise - April 5-10, 2024

The stars will be out and aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl April 5-10, 2024 as she sails from Miami to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Nassau in the Bahamas. And those stars are very bright ones! Headlining the event will be cruise host Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, the Zombies, Alan Parsons, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Al Stewart, Uriah Heep and the Little River Band. Other exciting acts set to appear include Glenn Hughes performing Deep Purple Live, Vanilla Fudge, Colin Blunstone, Rare Earth, John Ford Coley, the Skatalites, the Young Dubliners, Randy Hansen, Leonid and Friends Celebrating the Music of Chicago, Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, the Weeklings: The Music and Muse of the Beatles, Tom Toomey, the Empty Pockets, Mellow Yellow, Fernando Perdomo's Yacht Club, Marbin, Dueling Pianos and Bruce Sudano. The promoters also plan on adding more acts to the lineup as the sail date nears.

Basically the music will play all day every day with the exception of when the Pearl pulls into port. Cruisers can have surf-and-sun fun at Sousa Beach in Puerto Plata or purchase any number of shore excursions like swimming with dolphins, visiting waterfalls, sea lion or shark encounter, horseback riding, zip line adventure and off road ATV-ing. In Nassau shore excursions can be purchased to explore by Jeep, indulge in water activities at Atlantis Aquaventure, go snorkeling, take a walking tour, shark encounter, Nassau Harbor tour and even a "Swimming with Pigs" adventure! Back on board the Pearl, which has been specifically built to accommodate concerts, cruisers can hit the pool, go to the spa, use the fitness center or scale the climbing wall. Of course all that fun works up an appetite and thirst! There are lots of places to eat; some serve complimentary meals but there are also specialty restaurants serving food at an additional cost. Bars are everywhere with locations very convenient to concert stages.

For more information on On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise and to book a cabin go here.