.

Robin Trower - Joyful Sky


by Kevin Wierzbicki
This is a first for guitar god Trower: an album featuring a female lead vocalist. Trower is not a singer and he's worked with different vocalists over the years and shares the spotlight here with blues rocker Sari Schorr, a powerhouse singer that Trower was so taken with that he wrote the entirety of Joyful Sky with her in mind. Working in Trower's favored power trio format, the lineup here is Schorr on vocals, Chris Taggert on drums and Robin playing both guitar and bass. Trower has always shined with slow and smoky arrangements and he and Schorr absolutely simmer on the bluesy opening cut "Burn;" fans of Sass Jordan, especially her recent blues releases, will hear similarities in Schorr's style on cuts like "I'll Be Moving On" and "The Distance" where Trower's guitar work is instantly recognizable as him. On "Peace of Mind" Robin's playing recalls the gentler side of Jimi Hendrix while "Change It" has blues rocking riffs that fans of Stevie Ray Vaughan will dig. "Joyful Sky" is another track where Trower fans will hear his almost patented sound while "Need for You" finds both Robin and Sari injecting a serious dose of funk into the cut. "The Circle is Complete" would have fit nicely on Trower's breakthrough album Bridge of Sighs; closing cut "I Will Always Be Your Shelter" is slow and emotional, both in Trower's evocative playing and Schorr's heartfelt vocals. Joyful Sky is a stellar addition to the Trower catalog and hopefully he'll work again with Schorr in the future.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour- Duff McKagan Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live- Judas Priest- more

Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works- Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year- more

Reviews

Robin Trower - Joyful Sky

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise

Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More

Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation

Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)

Latest News

Scorpions Pay Tribute To James Kottak

Heart's Ann Wilson Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Barracuda'

The Cult Launching 40th Anniversary With Howard Stern Show Appearance

Rik Emmett Including Two Previously Unreleases Songs On Diamonds Collection

Gentle Giant's 'The Missing Piece' Steven Wilson Remix Set For Release

Ronnie James Dio Didn't Have To Die - This Day In Rock 2011

Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour

Duff McKagan Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live