

Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

The acoustics in the intimate music theater at The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix makes it a favorite venue for touring musicians and their fans and as always the theater has an eclectic bunch of shows coming up. Here's our look at four of the acts that'll be performing not-to-miss shows at MIM in October.

Maria Muldaur - Oct. 17, 2024

In a nod to her big hit "Midnight at the Oasis" beloved singer and songwriter Maria Muldaur has christened her current jaunt the 'Way Past Midnight Tour.' This year marks the 50th anniversary of "Midnight at the Oasis," from her self-titled debut album and undoubtedly she'll get a standing ovation when she performs that song but this multimedia retrospective show will also offer a lot more. Muldaur has released more than 40 albums in her lengthy career and she'll touch on many of them while also telling stories, maybe about her time with the Jerry Garcia Band, rubbing shoulders with Bob Dylan in Greenwich Village or her early work with various jug bands. As "Midnight at the Oasis" says famously in its lyrics, "Send your camel to bed." But don't sleep on what may be your last chance to see a performance by this charming singer.

Rick Wakeman - Oct. 21, 2024

Here's a chance to see this acclaimed keyboards player (and legendary wit) in an intimate setting that'll almost make it seem like you're watching the show in Rick's living room. Most notorious for his work with prog greats Yes and spinoff groups like Anderson, Bruford, Wakeman and Howe and AWR (Anderson, Wakeman and Rabin), Wakeman also has an extensive resume as a session player for everyone from Cat Stevens to David Bowie, Elton John to Al Stewart and other stars like Marc Bolan, Donovan, Black Sabbath, Cilla Black and Lou Reed. With such an impressive repertoire to choose from, there's no telling where this icon of prog music will go with his set list but it will probably include favorites like "Jane Seymour," "Catherine Howard," "Merlin the Magician," "Yessonata," excerpts from "Journey to the Centre of the Earth" and takes on Bowie's "Life on Mars" and "Space Oddity." Wakeman also released a new album last year called. While he intends to continue composing and recording, Wakeman has stated that this will be his final solo tour.

Zakir Hussain and Rahul Sharma - Oct. 23, 2024

Here's a real treat for fans of global music and for fans of Indian music in particular. Hussain is renowned as the world's best tabla player who was taught by the revered Ustad Alla Rakha, his late father. Zakir has performed with the likes of fellow percussionist Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead and guitarist John McLaughlin and his work has earned him three GRAMMY Awards. If you are a fan of Bollywood movies you have probably heard Sharma's work in some of those films; this evening he'll mesmerize fans with his playing of the 100-string traditional instrument called the santur. Together the pair will create a sound that'll transport listeners to a far away and exotic place.

Coco Montoya - Oct. 31, 2024

Forget about trick-or-treating for Snickers bars (or smashing jack-o'-lanterns if you're feeling devilish!) and instead spend your Halloween with this self-taught, left-handed guitar slinger and vocalist. Mentored by famed blues guitarists Albert Collins and John Mayall, Montoya has long been a star in his own right. Coco released a new album calledabout a year ago and fans are likely to hear that album's "A Chip and a Chair," "I Was Wrong" and the effort's title cut this evening along with favorites like "Coming in Hot," a take on Gregg Allman's "Before the Bullets Fly," "Stop Runnin' Away from My Love" and a tribute to Collins with a take on Albert's "I've Got a Mind to Travel." It'll be more fun than a pocket full of candy corn!

Find a complete list of all the shows coming to MIM in October and beyond here.