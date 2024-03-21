

Spotlight on Victoria, Australia

If you watched any of the Australian Open 2024 on television recently you likely also caught glimpses of dynamic Melbourne, the event's host city, as well as scenes from throughout Victoria, the state in which Melbourne is located. And if that wasn't enough to kindle a desire to visit, what we're about to tell you will. Victoria has a full slate of fun things to do on tap for 2024, including lots of music festivals. First up we'll share some news of what's coming up in Victoria's Grampians region, an area that's located about three hours outside of Melbourne.

The Grampians region is a place to explore waterfalls, rock formations with Aboriginal art and captivating landscapes, a veritable paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers and rock climbers. Coming later this year will be the Grampians Retreat of Wholeness (GROW), a place where those seeking a path to rejuvenation will find ways to awaken inner peace while also enjoying the enchanting trails that Grampians has to offer. Slated to open in mid-2024 is The Bath House Pomonal, a serene spa in an expansive National Park scene. The spa will have six private bathing suites with relaxation lounges; each overlooks Grampians National Park with stunning views of Mt. William and Redmans Bluff. Topping it all off is the Wildlife Art Museum of Australia (WAMA), set to open late in the year. Described as "an artistic lens to a sustainable future," WAMA will span 40-acres and feature a world-class gallery, cafe, and a learning center exploring art, science and nature including Indigenous gardens, bushlands, a native animal sanctuary and more.

Here are some of the exciting music festivals coming to Victoria in 2024:

Brunswick Music Festival - March 3-11, 2024 - Brunswick

Taking place at various indoor and outdoor venues around Brunswick, this festival will feature performers like the large collective known as Yothu Yindi, a group that's been an Australian favorite for 30-years. Also set to appear are Porpoise Spit, S.U.G.A.R., Canisha, Mindy Meng Wang with Sui Zhen, Molly McKew, MJ Lenderman & the Wind and many others. More info is here

Knotfest - March 21, 2024 - Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Yes this is the traveling festival featuring metal band Slipknot. Metal heads will have a full day of head banging with Pantera, Disturbed, Halestorm, Lamb of God, The Hu, Wage War, Asking Alexandria, Escape the Fate, Skindred, Speed, King Parrot, Windwaker and others. More info is here

CresFest (Creswick Folk and Roots Festival) - April 5-7, 2024 - Creswick

It will be the beautiful setting of the forested goldfields town of Creswick where this three day event will take place on 15 stages, featuring local, national and international performers. International acts scheduled to appear include T-Bone (New Zealand), Melisande (Quebec, Canada), Linn Phipps (UK), Guanaco Trio (Argentina), and Doc Andrew (USA) along with Australian acts Gosti, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, Nerida Cuddy, Railway Bob and Spooky Men's Chorale. Among the many acts hailing from Victoria are Trudy Fatnowna Edgeley, Stella Savvy,Alwan, Cath Jamison, Melbourne Scottish Fiddlers, MarimbaTaters, Out of Hand, Rhiz & the Sugarplums, Skiffle Party, Pans on Fire, Jen Hawley's Gypsy Jazz Jam and Hana Zreikat. More info is here

Matsumura Blues Festival - June 1, 2024 - Prince Bandroom, St. Kilda

This is a new festival, a cross-cultural event where blues rock music will meet with Okinawan and Japanese folk music. Set to appear are Okinawa Americana, 19-Twenty, Minnie Marks, Dalicados, Mark Easton and the Delta Khans, Doggerel, Windsavers, Phil Para Band, George & Noriko, Sonorous, taiko drummer Sayaka Ohno and Eisa Champroo with Okinawan Drumming Dancers. The festival will also take place June 8-9, 2024 at the Powerhouse Place on the Mildura Riverfront in Mildura. The lineup for that event will feature many of the same acts as the St. Kilda event, with some additions. For information on both festivals go here

All of this is just a very small sampling of the fun to be had in Victoria. For other ideas on what to do in Melbourne, the Grampians and throughout Victoria go here.