Spotlight on Victoria, Australia

If you watched any of the Australian Open 2024 on television recently you likely also caught glimpses of dynamic Melbourne, the event's host city, as well as scenes from throughout Victoria, the state in which Melbourne is located. And if that wasn't enough to kindle a desire to visit, what we're about to tell you will. Victoria has a full slate of fun things to do on tap for 2024, including lots of music festivals. First up we'll share some news of what's coming up in Victoria's Grampians region, an area that's located about three hours outside of Melbourne.
The Grampians region is a place to explore waterfalls, rock formations with Aboriginal art and captivating landscapes, a veritable paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers and rock climbers. Coming later this year will be the Grampians Retreat of Wholeness (GROW), a place where those seeking a path to rejuvenation will find ways to awaken inner peace while also enjoying the enchanting trails that Grampians has to offer. Slated to open in mid-2024 is The Bath House Pomonal, a serene spa in an expansive National Park scene. The spa will have six private bathing suites with relaxation lounges; each overlooks Grampians National Park with stunning views of Mt. William and Redmans Bluff. Topping it all off is the Wildlife Art Museum of Australia (WAMA), set to open late in the year. Described as "an artistic lens to a sustainable future," WAMA will span 40-acres and feature a world-class gallery, cafe, and a learning center exploring art, science and nature including Indigenous gardens, bushlands, a native animal sanctuary and more.
Here are some of the exciting music festivals coming to Victoria in 2024:
All of this is just a very small sampling of the fun to be had in Victoria. For other ideas on what to do in Melbourne, the Grampians and throughout Victoria go here.
