

Stocking Stuffers

If you need a few ideas on stocking stuffer items to complete your holiday gift shopping, look no further! We've got some cool stuff for your consideration right here.

Cloud Haven Pit Bull Sweetie Pendant Necklace

There are lots of ways to show the world that you love your dog, but none are cuter than the jewelry on offer from Cloud Haven! The woman or girl on your list will be over the moon when you gift her a piece of Cloud Haven jewelry like one of their pendant necklaces for owners of pit bulls. Each pendant features a tiny and adorable pit bull charm that's plated with 24K gold and available with a choice of accenting colors so the wearer can match their outfit or just wear a pendant that's their favorite color. The full line of Cloud Haven Pit Bull Sweetie Pendant Necklaces can be had in Swirl Pop Turquoise, Taffy Yellow, Truffle Gold, Bubblegum Pink, Confection Blue, Licorice Black, White Chocolate and even Lollipop Purple. Cloud Haven offers a similar line of pendant necklaces for bulldog owners and they also have stud earrings and hoop (with charm) earrings. And suitable for owners of other breeds there are paw print chokers where the charms, also in 24K gold plating, come in accent colors of blue, black, pink and white. One other breed-specific piece is sure to be a big hit with owners of big dogs; the Cloud Haven Great Dane Pendant Necklace! See the full line of Cloud Haven jewelry and order your gift here.

Manta Sleep TrueRed Night Light

Hey, is that Rudolph in there? No, but it is something that'll light your way! The Manta Sleep Night Light glows with a gentle red light as opposed to a regular night light that has harsh white light, with the idea being that the softer red light will not interrupt sleep. We love ours as it lights the way from the bed to the bathroom perfectly so our old night light is now in the junk drawer! Great for the kid's room, a hallway, the kitchen (for those late night fridge raids) or anywhere that needs some subtle lighting at nighttime, the Manta Sleep TrueRed Night Light can be left on indefinitely and it automatically senses when it needs to turn off, or there's a button where you can turn it off manually during the day. The button also has three settings to adjust how bright you want the light to be. The Manta Sleep TrueRed Night Light is attractive too and will fit in nicely with any decor. You may already be familiar with the Manta Sleep Company; they're the folks who make great sleep masks including the Steamy Heat Mask and the high tech Sound Sleep Mask that connects by Bluetooth to the device you like to play music on. The same attention to quality and detail goes into the Manta Sleep TrueRed Night Light. Order your gift here.

Say This Playlist Game

From the makers of the party game Songnario, which we have recommended in one of our past gift guides, comes the new game Say This Playlist. The new game is fast-paced fun where two or more players compete trying to think of as many songs as they can that have a certain word in their title, and do it in 90 seconds (hourglass-style sand timer included.) Here's how the game works: First, players need to select a player to begin the first round. Once that is decided that player draws a card from a deck of 142 "prompt" cards, each of which has one word written on it, like "fast," "sweet," "better," "maybe" and "funny." The word is read aloud, the timer is started and the race is on. Some words might be a bit easier than others, take for example the word "love," which should have players jotting down song titles like crazy! Fans with knowledge of songs by the Beatles can include in their playlist "All You Need is Love," "Love Me Do," "Can't Buy Me Love" and "She Loves You" (variations on the words are allowed, so "loves" is okay for the "love" card.) When time elapses, players compare their playlists and any matches must be erased. Then players get a point for every song they have that other players do not. Eight cards and dry erase markers are included for players to write their playlist and point tallies on. Of course, there is no Googling allowed! The game is really simple to learn but there is an included explanation of play and set of rules. Suggested for players age 12 and up. Order your gift of Say This Playlist here.

Tea Runners Gift Box Subscription

If you have a tea drinker on your holiday gift list, especially one who appreciates tea that goes way beyond what is normally available, they'll be delighted when you gift them a subscription from Tea Runners, "The World's Finest Tea Club." Tea Runners offers only the finest loose leaf tea that's sourced from North America's top tea companies, much of which is a bit exotic. To name just a few of the many varieties available from Tea Runners, there's delicious Blackberry Jasmine, a Chinese Young Hyson green tea that's great for drinking hot or cold and that has a medium caffeine level, Salty Caramel Pumpkin Black with medium/high caffeine level that, while it sounds seasonal is actually a Tea Runners best seller all year round, and Mumbai Chai, a high caffeine black tea originating on the Indian subcontinent that was an award winner at the Global Tea Championship. When a gift box subscription is ordered the recipient (or the sender if preferred) can fully customize the box, choosing four 28 gram pouches of tea that will make 30-40 cups per box (many of these full-leaf teas can be re-steeped multiple times.) New teas are added every month and available selections rotate; at any given time choices might include a dozen varieties of oolong including Iron Goddess of Mercy, numerous white teas including the enticing Imperial Grade Silver Needles and lots of herbal teas including Hibiscus Berry, Snickerdoodle Rooibos and Mandela Masala, all of which are caffeine free. There are also black, green and Pu-erh teas! The way the Tea Runners subscription works is that on the day the new boxes are available, the recipient will get an email with instructions on how to choose the tea they want in their box. Each pouch lists all of its ingredients, and has information about the nuances of the tea and how to steep it. Order a Tea Runners Gift Box Subscription for the tea lover on your list here.

BALMEE Satin Lined Hats

When is a hat not just a hat? When it's a stylish lid from BALMEE! BALMEE makes special hats that are designed to pamper the wearer's hair. Take for example the BALMEE Warm Skull Cap; it's a soft, adjustable winter skull cap that's satin lined for added hair protection. These caps prevent hair breakage and reduce hair frizz and flyaways, allow hair to retain necessary moisture and amazingly, banish hat hair! Suitable for all hair types, the fashionable BALMEE Warm Skull Cap is available in yellow, black, tan, green and grey. BALMEE also offers the BALMEE Beanie, a soft winter knit hat with matte satin lining that provides all the same hair care as the skull cap. The beanie comes in black, blue, pink, green and cream. Lastly there's the BALMEE Bucket, a long-brimmed fuzzy bucket hat, again with a satin liner and all of the hair care properties. The BALMEE Bucket has an oversize fit and is especially good for any type of curly hair and is available in brown, green, pink, black and tan. With BALMEE hats the wearer will spend less time styling and more time stylin', if you know what we mean! Order your gift of a BALMEE Satin Lined Hat here.

cleanbar Soaps

I love a bar soap with a sense of humor, don't you? And no I'm not talking about how some smart aleck bars think it's funny to jump out of your hand and clunk to the shower floor! I'm talking about the handmade all natural soaps from cleanbar, some of which have amusing names, like the orange cinnamon pumice cleanbar that skews the name of a famed Americana band and calls itself Nitty Gritty Dirt Buster. Then there's the mellow lavender cleanbar called Time to Chill-Ax and the citrus Squeeze the Day (get it?) and our favorite pun of a name, Livin' La Vida Mocha. You can thank cleanbar owner Tabetha Franklin and her crew for the clever names; more importantly you can thank them for celebrating simplicity, sustainability and healthy living in all cleanbar soaps. The most popular cleanbar scents are made with pure essential oils that invigorate and nourish skin while ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, cocoa butter and olive oil make sure that skin stays moisturized. All of those moisture-rich ingredients are in cleanbar soaps like the patchouli blend called Peace Love Patchouli which also utilizes clove buds, ylang ylang, lavender and of course patchouli. Similar goodness is found in cleanbar's Rise and Shine, Hey Wildflower, Alright Alright Almond, Playing it Cool and Thieves Please varieties; there are 24 different scents in all. Never tested on animals, cleanbar soaps come in 4.5 ounce bars and can be purchased as individual bars or in a number of specially-curated bundles. Order your cleanbar gifts here.

PlaneAire Plant-Based Travel Essentials

If they weren't aware beforehand, the pandemic made it very clear to everyone the need to keep hands clean and surfaces sanitized. With that in mind the folks at PlaneAire make a line of products that enable you to do just that. You can infer from their name that PlaneAire's products are specially-crafted to use on an airplane but they're great for use in hotel rooms, in bathrooms anywhere, at the office or around the house. First up in the PlaneAire line is Clean Surface Wipes which are individually packed for ease of transport and that contain no alcohol or harsh chemicals. The hygienically clean wipes have a light herbal scent and utilize essential oils of peppermint, lemon peel, oregano, rosemary, thyme and lavender. Then there's Clean Surface & Air Mist which has basically the same ingredients as found in the Clean Surface Wipes except that it is packaged in a two ounce spritzer bottle; it is for those times when you have a larger surface to sanitize. Then there's the very important PlaneAire Hands Hand Sanitizer, an antiseptic solution that'll kill 99.99% of the most common germs. It comes in many different blends such as Pomegranate Basil, Sandalwood, Tangerine Coriander, Lemongrass and other delightful scents. Like the surface mist, the hand sanitizer is packaged in a two ounce spritzer bottle so it flies through the airport TSA check with no problem. We travel a lot and we love all of the PlaneAire products because they work and are so easy to use. They're our favorite travel companion! The traveler on your gift list or anyone who's conscious of the need to sanitize hands and surfaces will thank you when they receive PlaneAire products this holiday season. Order here.