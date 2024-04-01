

Upcoming Arizona Concerts

As usual there's a diverse bunch of shows on tap for Arizona; here are our picks for some of the most interesting including a festival in Lake Havasu City.

Ron Pope - March 3 - Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Platinum selling artist Pope bring his A Drop in the Ocean tour to Phoenix; it is his first full-band tour in four years. Pope is celebrating a milestone on the tour too as it is in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of his debut album, from which the massive hit that gives this tour its name comes. "A Drop in the Ocean" has been streamed an amazing one billion times, and Pope's co-writer on the cut, Zach Berkman, will be one of the show's opening acts. Also on the bill is Taylor Bickett.

Hannah Connolly - March 7, 2024 - Rebel Lounge, Phoenix

Connolly will have a brand new album, her second, out just a few days before this show. The effort is calledand it features the singer tuning into a rootsy vibe with pop leanings like on the already-released single "Tired of Trying," the fifth single overall that the album has yielded. The Rebel Lounge is an intimate venue where fans will be close to this rising star. Also on the bill is Sam Outlaw.

Jenni Muldaur & Teddy Thompson - March 17, 2024 - Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Yes musical talent runs in the family. Or families, in this case; Jenni Muldaur is the daughter of Maria and Geoff Muldaur while Teddy Thompson is the son of Richard and Linda Thompson. Expect the pair to pay homage to some of the great country duos of the past with covers of songs originally performed by the likes of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn and Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton. And in the Musical Instrument Museum, every note rings true.

The Wicked Cool Records Revue! - March 19, 2024 - Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Steven Van Zandt is the founder of the Wicked Cool Records label and indeed the acts signed to the imprint are the very coolest. Four Wicked Cool acts will hit the Crescent Ballroom stage in downtown Phoenix for this traveling rock 'n' roll roadshow, including headliner Slim Jim Phantom & the Wildcats. The legendary drummer for the Stray Cats will be joined by Soraia, Cocktail Slippers and garage rockers The Chesterfield Kings, playing live for the first time in 15-years.

Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival - March 23-24, 2024 - Lake Havasu State Park, Lake Havasu City

Enjoy two days of fun in the sun with blues music in the air and a great view of Lake Havasu too. Set to appear are fast-rising Phoenix band Until the Sun, blues rockers Catbone, Whiskey Bayou Records recording artist Alastair Greene, Jay Gordon and the Blues Venom, Orphan John and the Abandoned, Stone Stanley featuring Jason Trombley, Anonymous, Scott O'Neal Band and Tiffany Lynn.

Rosali - March 31, 2024 - The Dirty Drummer, Phoenix

Rosali will have a new album on Merge Records dropping a week before this show so she'll have lots of fresh material to play this evening.features the same crack group of backing musicians that appeared on her successful 2021 releaseand they provide even sharper accompaniment on the new one so this show should be thrilling. For a preview check out Rosali's video for "Rewind" on YouTube.

Wicked - April 1, 2024 - Last Exit Live, Phoenix

No fooling, Wicked will be part of a great line-up for this April Fools' Day show. The melodic theatrical rockers will be debuting new music from theiralbum as they open for the legendary NWOBHM band Raven. Also on the bill are Vicious Rumors and Lutharo. Last Exit Live is an intimate venue in downtown Phoenix and the perfect place to rock out with this exciting lineup.