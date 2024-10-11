What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Shavo Odadjian currently has some time away from his regular job of laying down monster bass riffs for the multi-platinum selling rock band System of a Down. But Odadjian is hardly sitting around twiddling his thumbs; Shavo has formed a new band called Seven Hours After Violet with which he has already released a single and video, all for the new record label he's founded. The five piece that features Odadjian on bass, Morgoth on guitar, Taylor Barber on vocals, Alejandro Aranda on guitar and backing vocals and Josh Johnson on drums is also finishing up an album that will drop October 11, 2024. Then the next day Seven Hours After Violet is set to play their first live show at Mayhem Fest in San Bernardino on October 12. To top it all off on a "high" note Odadjian is rolling right along with his new cannabis company 22Red.

The debut single from Seven Hours After Violet, released on Odadjian's imprint 1336 Records in conjunction with Sumerian Music Group, is called "Paradise." The cut has a subdued moment mid-song but otherwise it moves to a very heavy stomping rhythm where Barber screams out his vocals. Also just released is the hook-filled "Radiance" where the metal is melodic and Barber sings the vocals normally with only occasional moments of rage. Videos have been made for both songs; see the "Paradise" video below.

Odadjian has long been known as a big fan of cannabis with a particular interest in high quality and that's exactly what his company 22Red offers. 22Red has a line that includes premium flower, pre-rolls and concentrates. The flower is available in such strains as 22AF, Banana OG, Brainfizz, the "creamy and fruity" Blueberry Souffle, C-Monkey, Chicolatte, Cuban Gaslight, Expose, GMLS, Jokerz, Super Sorbet, Wild Kush and more than a dozen other strains. Currently a big favorite is the exotic and rare Red Popz. Flower is sold in 3.5 gram jars. Also available are bags of small nugs that come In half ounce bags, pre-rolls made with premium flower (no shake, no trim) that are available individually or in 7-packs, hash-infused pre-rolls, Live Ice-Water Hash Infused disposable vapes and concentrates made from pure cannabis extracts. For now 22Red products are only available in California, Nevada and Arizona, with some products available only in certain states. Purchases must be made at a retail location; there are no online sales at this time. To learn more about the premium cannabis products that 22Red offers and find a retailer go here.