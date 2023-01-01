

Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More

Here are our picks for not-to-miss shows coming to Arizona early in the year, including something very special for fans of global music.

Freedom Heartsong - Jan. 10, 2024 - The Rhythm Room, Phoenix

Freedom Heartsong is a singer, guitarist and songwriter who has a couple of albums under his belt, including 2022'sthat he produced himself. Primarily known as a blues act, Heartsong is also at home sharing stages with the likes of Cheap Trick, All American Rejects, Neon Trees and many others. Oh, and this Los Angeles based talent is also a photographer, sculptor, designer, woodworker and world traveler who has picked up influences while performing in far flung places in Africa and Central America. The Rhythm Room is an intimate venue where fans will likely have a chance to talk to this rising star before or after his performance. Also appearing Jan. 11 at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley (near Tucson.)

Mac Sabbath - Jan. 19, 2024 - Orpheum Theater, Flagstaff

Songs that parody McDonalds and Black Sabbath at the same time? Yes and it'll be a totally rocking hoot as Mac Sabbath riff on Sabbath's "Sweet Leaf" with "Sweet Beef," "War Pigs" with "More Ribs," "Paranoid" with "Pair-a-Buns" and many others. And with band members Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and The Cat Burglar romping around the stage in costume there are goofy visuals to add to the fun. You're sure to have a super-sized good time! Also appearing at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson Jan. 20. Both shows have Arizona's very own lady rockers The Darts as opening act.

Aaron Lewis - Jan. 21, 2024 - The Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

His powerhouse alt-metal band Staind will be embarking on a brief tour in April but for now Lewis is showcasing his country music chops in solo shows. He'll be featuring music from hisalbum as well as select hits from throughout his career like the #1 smash hit "Am I the Only One," "Burnt the Sawmill Down" and "Tangled Up In You," all performed acoustically. A good chance to hear Lewis in an "unplugged" setting.

G3 featuring Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai - Jan. 23, 2024 - Rialto Theatre, Tucson

Well do you think you'll hear some guitar at this show? You sure will as the three original members of G3 reunite for this show. Stellar electric guitarists Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai will take the stage to perform favorites like Satriani's "Satch Boogie," Vai's "Bad Horsie" and Johnson's "Once Upon a Time in Texas." Expect scorching hot solos galore and takes on classic rockers like Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water." Three times the fun! Also appearing Jan. 26 in the ballroom at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.

Small Island Big Song - Feb. 10, 2024 - Tempe Center for the Arts, Tempe

Here's an opportunity to see a concert that will likely be one of the most unique shows of early 2024. Small Island Big Song is a collective of indigenous artists from island nations such as Tahiti, Easter Island, New Zealand, Madagascar and Papua New Guinea. They'll present songs sung in their native language and using traditional instruments, occasionally adding in some dance, and flavoring it all with R&B, reggae, spoken word and even grunge. There are messages in the music about taking care of the oceans and the earth in general. Visuals of the artists' homelands will be projected too, making this a global music spectacle not to be missed.