Four days of fun and learning will be waiting for ice climbers as the Wyoming Ice Festival takes place in the greater Cody Yellowstone area. The Cody Yellowstone area, located in the northwestern part of Wyoming is known for rodeos, dude ranches, world class museums and endless opportunities for outdoor fun but during the Wyoming Ice Festival the focus will be on ice climbing on frozen waterfalls; there are more than 200 climbable pitches within a 10-mile radius of Cody. The daily hiking and learning activities are called "clinics" and there's one for climbers ready for Intermediate Ice, Intermediate Ice Multi-Pitch, Advanced Ice and Advanced Ice Multi-Pitch as well as Intro to Ice, Intro to Multi-Pitch, Intro to Mixed Climbing and Light and Fast Alpinism clinics. There are also clinics especially for women; Women's Intro to Ice and Women's Intermediate Ice. Kids 14 and older can participate too, provided they are able to wear an adult size harness and boots if they don't have their own gear. And speaking of gear, festival attendees will have chances to borrow and try out new gear. The fun doesn't stop at night; the Cody Cattle Company will host evening activities most nights but the closing night wrap up party on Sunday Jan. 7 will take place at the new Blanca Tatanka restaurant. Food trucks and the Snake River Brewing company will be on hand each evening. For more information including clinic prices go here. For information on all the other fun things to do in the Cody Yellowstone area go here.
