.

Wyoming Ice Festival


Cold weather fun is always on tap this time of year in Cody, Wyoming, but something especially exciting for ice climbers is coming in early January.

Wyoming Ice Festival - Jan. 4-7, 2024 - Cody Yellowstone, WY


Wyoming Ice Festival

Four days of fun and learning will be waiting for ice climbers as the Wyoming Ice Festival takes place in the greater Cody Yellowstone area. The Cody Yellowstone area, located in the northwestern part of Wyoming is known for rodeos, dude ranches, world class museums and endless opportunities for outdoor fun but during the Wyoming Ice Festival the focus will be on ice climbing on frozen waterfalls; there are more than 200 climbable pitches within a 10-mile radius of Cody. The daily hiking and learning activities are called "clinics" and there's one for climbers ready for Intermediate Ice, Intermediate Ice Multi-Pitch, Advanced Ice and Advanced Ice Multi-Pitch as well as Intro to Ice, Intro to Multi-Pitch, Intro to Mixed Climbing and Light and Fast Alpinism clinics. There are also clinics especially for women; Women's Intro to Ice and Women's Intermediate Ice. Kids 14 and older can participate too, provided they are able to wear an adult size harness and boots if they don't have their own gear. And speaking of gear, festival attendees will have chances to borrow and try out new gear. The fun doesn't stop at night; the Cody Cattle Company will host evening activities most nights but the closing night wrap up party on Sunday Jan. 7 will take place at the new Blanca Tatanka restaurant. Food trucks and the Snake River Brewing company will be on hand each evening. For more information including clinic prices go here. For information on all the other fun things to do in the Cody Yellowstone area go here.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert- Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater- more

Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall- Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival

Reggae Party: Vinyl Edition

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Latest News

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert

Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater

Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Pays Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker

All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special

Queen The Greatest Live Episode Live in the 21st Century Premieres

Royal Hunt Going EDM For New Year's Eve

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review

AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor - 2023 In Review