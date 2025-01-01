

Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

Music is always in the air in the Caribbean and there's no better way to experience it than at a music festival. And no Caribbean island parties harder than Sint Maarten/Saint Martin where the island actually encompasses two nations, a Dutch side (Sint Maarten) and a French side (Saint Martin). Don't worry, you can travel freely from one side of the gorgeous island to another and you'll never be short on entertainment. Here are details on two of the fun music festivals coming to the island soon.

SXM Music Festival - March 12-16, 2025 - (Various venues)

If you're a fan of electronic dance music (EDM) or just like to dance the night away, this is the festival for you. Shows will take place in daytime hours and late into the night at various places around the island. Venues have not yet been announced but festival organizers promise "sun-kissed beach parties, intimate villa gatherings, underground nightclub sessions, mesmerizing hilltop sunsets and champagne-drenched afternoons by the pool," all of which are designed to keep you dancing while also enjoying the natural beauty of Sint Maarten/Saint Martin. Dozens of world-renowned acts including local, regional and international acts will perform including Camelphat, Antdot, Julia Sandstorm, Nicole Moudaber, Kitty Amor, Rio Tashan, Wild Dark, Peace Control, Sleepy & Boo, Paax, Nicolas Masseyeff, Yass, Sam Divine, Mark Knight, Kahani, Danny Tenaglia and so many more. There will be special "satellite" parties too, including Panorama, Villa Party and the always popular Floating Party. For more information and to see ticketing options go here

Soul Beach Music Festival - May 21-26, 2025 - (Various venues)

Soak up the sun lounging on powdery white sand beaches and swim in the clear turquoise waters during the day and when night comes indulge in amazing live musical performances! The talent roster is yet to be announced but this respected festival will as usual feature a ton of parties and activities such as the Kick Off Party on opening day, Day Party, Fine Dining Experience and All-White Party (until 3 am) on May 22, Day Party, Comedy Concert and Nightclub Party on May 23, Day Party, Main Stage Concert and Nightclub Party on May 24, Day Party and an R&B/Soul Celebration on May 25 and finally (whew!) the Memorial Day 'Cool Down' on May 26. There'll be celebrity DJ performances and live radio broadcasts throughout the festival. Some events will take place in the festival's Carnival Village, a place to also enjoy great food and do some shopping. More details will be announced as the festival nears and you can find it and ticketing options here

For information on other fun things to do in Sint Maarten/Saint Martin go here.