Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet


by Tom Antonson photos by Rob Grabowski
On Friday night (January 17), The Forge in Joliet played host to an unforgettable evening as Myles Kennedy kicked off the US leg of his Art of Letting Go tour and he delivered a powerhouse performance that left the packed house on its feet.

The show was completely sold out, and the energy inside was electric, though navigating the crowd was a feat in itself as the venue was stuffed full. For fans lucky enough to be there, the experience was well worth it. The show was opened by Tim Montana, who quickly won over the crowd and gained a new fan base last night.

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

The crowd was eager to see Myles Kennedy, and once it was time for him to hit the stage, he gave the crowd exactly what they were waiting for. Kennedy's vocal performance was, as always, absolutely impeccable. His range is unparalleled, and his unique voice rang through the theater the entire night. His performance showed time and time again why he's one of rock's most beloved voices.

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

The guitar issues that cropped up during the set didn't seem to faze him at all. In true professional fashion, Kennedy engaged with the crowd while his gear was sorted, even inviting fans to suggest songs for him to play. The impromptu requests added to the ambiance of the show and cemented Kennedy's connection with the audience.

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Setlist highlights included "The Great Beyond," "In Stride," and a stunning rendition of "Haunted by Design," which showcased his ability to move seamlessly between powerful rock anthems and soulful ballads. Closing out the show with the energetic "Say What You Will" capped off a perfect evening. While the technical hiccups briefly interrupted the flow of the show, they were more than made up for by Kennedy's interaction with the audience, and the sheer quality of the music.

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy proved once again why he's a force to be reckoned with in rock. His unwavering passion for performance was clear in every note he sang, and he did a great job giving the crowd a show to remember.

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

Myles Kennedy Live 2025

See the upcoming dates here.

