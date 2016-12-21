Shawn Mendes Offers His Support To Camila Cabello After Fifth Harmony Split

Cabello and her former group have been going back and forth on Twitter after Fifth Harmony announced suddenly on Sunday (December 18th) that they would be moving forward as a quartet.

Cabello posted her own response Monday (December 19th), which caused Fifth Harmony to speak up once more with a lengthy message that detailed how hurt they were over her departure.

But Mendes saw things a different way. He retweeted Cabello's explanation along with the sweet message, "Pursue what makes your heart pound, happiness is our responsibility' beautifully said." Read more here.