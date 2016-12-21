Shotgunner Stream New Christmas EP 'Feliz Navidad' Online

Guitarist and vocalist Diego Fernandez had the following to say about the new release, "We're excited to release another Christmas EP! We hope when you play it around the Christmas table, it's able to make you headbang as well as further alienate you from your loved ones."

The new EP follows their debut holiday EP "A Shotgunner Christmas," which they released back in 2015. The new EP has been released digitally via iTunes, CD Baby and Bandcamp. Check out the stream here.