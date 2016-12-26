David Bowie and Notorious B.I.G. Mashed Up With 'Biggie Star' 2016 In Review

Urban dips into Biggie's music again to make a mash-up paying homage to the late David Bowie. Terry Urban's new amalgamation is called "Biggie Stardust."

The track, which was released on Soundcloud, lays a Biggie verse lifted from "Dead Wrong" over Bowie's "Moonage Daydream." While the two songs don't seem like they would pair well together, the mash-up is well executed. Check out Terry Urban's "Biggie Stardust" here.