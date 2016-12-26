Natalie Cole's Cause of Death Revealed 2016 In Review

According to a statement, Cole suffered from idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension, which led to heart failure. Her family released the statement on Thursday (Jan. 7) that explains following receiving a kidney transplant in 2009, Cole was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease that causes shortness of breath, dizziness and sometimes chest pain.

The statement also stated that she "responded well to pulmonary arterial hypertension-specific agents over many years, during which she performed many concerts world-wide, but eventually succumbed to intractable right heart failure, an outcome that unfortunately commonly occurs in this progressive disorder." Read more here.