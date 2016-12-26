Sam Smith Surprised He Was Up Against Radiohead For Spectre Theme 2016 In Review

"Thom Yorke?" a confused Smith offered his collaborator Jimmy Napes, who provided a lifeline with the word Radiohead. "Yes, I was a little bit surprised," continued Smith. "Not going to lie, but I haven't listened to it personally because I did the Spectre theme song."

Around the holidays, Radiohead released their shot at a Bond theme, simply titled "Spectre." The band graciously explained that the partnership with studio decision-makers didn't go anywhere. Read more here.