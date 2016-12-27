Joey Martin Feek Lives To Celebrate Daughter Indy's Second Birthday 2016 In Review

Rory Feek shared videos and photos of the day via social media, brining fans into their "dream come true." Last week, Rory posted their party plans on his This Life I Live blog, revealing that Indy would be having a Gruffalo-themed bash.

"Our plan is to put streamers up around Joey's bed and move Indiana's high-chair in beside her, so Joey can be part of it," he wrote. "So she can watch our little-one eat her cupcake and rip the wrapping paper off her gifts. But Joey is very fragile right now, and so with all of these plans we have, we will need to adjust for what my wife needs."

But it looks from the post that Indy got some Mama time on her birthday. Check it out here.