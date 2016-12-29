Gregg Allman Tour Bus In An Accident 2016 In Review

WSAZ Huntington reports that ten members of Allman's sound crew were on the bus when the driver experienced a choking incident behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to cross the southbound lanes on Interstate 77 into the northbound lanes, went through a guardrail and over an embankment around 5:00 AM.

Three of the crew were sent to hospital, treated for minor injuries and released later the same day. Gregg Allman was not on the bus at the time of the accident.

The rocker thanked the members of his crew during Wednesday night's show at the Clay Center in Charleston. "I want to thank my crew after being through a nightmare," Allman said after he and his musicians took the stage. See a photo here.