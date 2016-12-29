Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Troy Ave Released From Hospital Following Christmas Shooting
12/29/2016
.
Troy Ave

(Radio.com) Rapper Troy Ave (real name Roland Collins) was released from a Brooklyn Hospital on Tuesday (Dec. 27) after being shot on Christmas Day. On Instagram, Troy updated his fans with a video showing him walking out of the hospital. He explained in the caption, "shot in my head, shot in my back, GOD is Great Ya boi is back from the bottom of my heart thank y'all 4 all the prayers."

Troy was shot while driving around with his girlfriend in East Flatbush. According to the New York Post, Troy still has a bullet lodged in his head, which a future surgery will remove.

"He is very sore," Troy's lawyer John Stella informed reporters. "The doctors told the family that he came dangerously close to having a spinal cord injury -- but it looks like there's no lasting damage from the wound track."

Troy said he did not see the shooter's face because it was covered by a hoodie. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

