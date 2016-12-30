Rory Feek Gives First Interview Since Joey's Death 2016 In Review

Throughout the process of recording their last album together, Hymns, Rory confessed how neither he nor Joey would let themselves consider it their final project. "No--we had unwavering hope, so we never really thought like that," he said. "We did shows every month, all the way through. I knew it was hard for her, but we always treated everything like, 'This is a season, and we're going to get better.' She kept wanting to sing, even when it was hard for her to get onstage. Not because she wanted to make money or get applause, but because she wanted to share her music" (via Billboard).

If listening to the music he made with his wife would seem painful, Rory has used it as a healing tool. "I'd say it brings me a lot of peace. I listen and watch everything--it's part of the process for me," he explained. "I don't want to hide from her, or her memory, or those feelings. I want to embrace them and keep her as close to me as possible." Rory shared how he and his daughter Indiana actually often start their morning by listening to Hymns. Read more here.