Beyonce Sued By Filmmaker For 'Lemonade' 'Similarities' 2016 In Review

The suit cites "graffiti and persons with heads down," 'red persons with eyes obscured," 'side-lit ominous figures" and 'the grass scene" as being suspiciously reminiscent of Matthew Fulks' film Palinoia.

Fulks said he passed the film along to Bryan Younce, an executive at Beyonce's label Columbia Records, in July 2015. Given the timing and alleged access to his work, Fulks believes his ideas inspired visual elements in Lemonade--particularly the widely viewed trailer which aired weeks before the album debuted on HBO.

The filmmaker seeks a portion of profits earned from Lemonade. Watch Palinoi here.