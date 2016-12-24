He'll be promoting his debut solo album, The Long Road Home, which is due out on February 17. Fans can get tickets for the in-store events by pre-ordering his album either through Crash Records or Banquet Records.

Worsnop released a video for his single Mexico last month - a concept which he'd envisioned while drunk at a bar in Columbus, Ohio. He told TeamRock: "That first verse just jumped right out of my eighteenth glass of Jameson and right into my mind. I immediately excused myself and waited for the lightning to strike. I then proceeded to pace outside the bar singing into my phone until the song was done, which was probably about 20 minutes later."

"I had the video in my head from that exact moment and was very excited to realise it. I had already written the treatment when I was introduced to Blake Judd, with whom I worked at getting what was in my mind onto film." Read more - here.