Brother Ali Release 'Own Light' Music Video

The new video was written and directed by Dave Wilson and is billed as delivering "a powerful narrative about the beauty that surrounds us every day amidst the struggles that divide us and simultaneously bring us together." Watch it here.

The new studio album is set to be released on May 5th and Brother Ali will be hitting the road to promote it with a North American tour that kicks off on May 2nd in Omaha, NE at the Waiting Room.

Brother Ali Tour Dates:

May 2 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

May 5 - Denver, CO - Cervantes

May 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

May 8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

May 9 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune

May 10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

May 12 - Oakland, CA - New Parish

May 13 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

May 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

May 17 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

May 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

May 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

May 22 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

May 24 - Chicago, IL - Metro

May 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Soundset Festival

May 31 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

June 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

June 3 - Washington DC - Rock n' Roll Hotel

June 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

June 6 - Montreal, QC - Belmont

June 7 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide

June 8 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick