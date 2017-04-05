Turncoat Release 'American Dream' Music Video

Guitarist Keith Keister had this to say"American Dream is groovy, fast paced, straight forward example of exactly what we're trying to convey as a band. Off our Eulogy Records debut EP, it's definitely one of my favorites live and on the recording.

"This video gives a simple 90s-ish home video vibe and show cases some of the places we drive by, live near or see in our everyday life in Michigan and shows us in a very raw and back to basics perspective." Watch the video here.