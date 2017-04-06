Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'

This past Sunday (April 2nd) the band took a break from working on the new album to record two versions of the baseball classic, a standard version and one that features a T-E-X-A-S chant.

The group was inspired to do the special recording after frontman Vaden Todd Lewis was featured in a Texas Rangers commercial that aired during this year's Superbowl.

Drummer Mark Reznicek shared his thoughts on taking on the song, "It was a blast to record 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame' on opening day of baseball season 2017 and it was really fun to be able to put a Toadies twist on a song everyone knows by heart."

The band will also play a post-game concert at The Texas Rangers stadium, Globe Life Park on April 29th.

Guitarist and life long Rangers fans Clark Vogeler added, "My family would take me to games way back at the original Ranger Stadium. And then I'd go with friends after they built the beautiful new ballpark and enjoy a beer and a game. To think that we'll be playing on that field, right after the game, is kind of mind-blowing. When the Rangers reached out to us and asked us to be a part ofthe night on 4/29, we jumped at the opportunity. It's going to be a fun, surreal experience and we're really looking forward to it." listen to the Texas styled version here.