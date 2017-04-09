Bob Dylan Finally Collects His Nobel Prize

Dylan's selection has been…fraught. First, prominent writers questioned whether Dylan's work meets the standard of "poetry." Folk legends like Joan Baez and Tom Waits (and rockers like Bruce Springsteen) hastened to applaud his historic win. The unprecedented triumph started with controversy, and then it just got weird.

It seemed like Bob Dylan didn't want to accept the award at all. For days after the announcement, he didn't acknowledge the honor and once he seemed to, the mention was removed from his website. Then began the hemming and hawing about how (or whether) Dylan would accept the award in person (or at all). Read more here.