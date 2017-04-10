Jocelyn & Chris Arndt Recruit Gov't Mule Star For New Song

The song will be one of the tracks featured on the sibling group's forthcoming sophomore album, which will be called "Go" and is set to hit stores on May 5th. It follows their debut release "Edges".

They shared their excitement via Facebook, writing, "It's Here! We are so excited to share our new single "Footprints on the Moon"! The song features Danny Louis from Gov't Mule on keys. We hope you love it." Stream the track here.