Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series

The "Polaroids" clip is the first of Jacobson's new 'From The Roots' video series. He had this to say about the new project,"There's a certain kind of magic that only happens when people are in a room playing their instruments together, and that feeling is what I love most about being a musician.

"My goal with From the Roots is to share that feeling with my fans, many of whom aren't necessarily into jazz or instrumental music. I hope to build bridges with this project-maybe some of the dance music heads will be encouraged to check out more jazz, and vice versa. This is just the first of several FTR live videos I'll be releasing this year." Watch the video here.