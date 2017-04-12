Flow Tribe Announce New Album 'Boss'

"This uniquely New Orleans' collaboration puts a new spin on funk, soul, and explores the depths of backbone cracking music. We hope you enjoy listening to BOSS as much as we had creating it."

Boss Tracklisting:

01. Intro

02. Sexy Body (feat PJ Morton)

03. Boss

04. Don't Want To Be In Love

05. Interlude

06. You Know What It's About (feat Mannie Fresh)

07. Turning Table

08. Blackmail

09. Diamond

10. Outro