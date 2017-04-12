J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71

Former J. Geils Band vocalist Peter Wolf posted a tribute on his Facebook page with a classic photo of the group with the caption ""Thinking of all the times we kicked it high and rocked down the house! R.I.P. Jay Geils".

Although the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominated band started in the late 1960s, they didn't enjoy their biggest success until the early 80s with a string of hits including "Love Stinks," "Freeze-Frame" and their chart topping song "Centerfold", which was fueled by the music video that received healthy airplay on the then new MTV. Watch the clip here.