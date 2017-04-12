|
Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie Making Broadway Debut
.
Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie is going Broadway. The singer has been cast in the lead role of 'Charlie Price' in the hit musical "Kinky Boots", producers of the show have announced. Urie will be taking over the role from Killian Donnellyin beginning on May 26th at The Hirschfeld Theatre and will continue with the production until August 6th, He shared his excitement about his new gig, "I'm thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company. I'm a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast." Here is the synopsis for the Tony Award winning musical, which features a score by Cyndi Lauper: "Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair."
