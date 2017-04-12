U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

The rapper revealed the album title, artwork and tracklisting (including the two special guest appearances) via posts to his social media accounts early Tuesday morning (April 11).

Amazon's pre-order page for the album shows a release date of this Friday. So far, Lamar has revealed one track from the effort, the song "Humble" which debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Damn Tracklisting:

"Blood."

"DNA."

"Yah."

"Element."

"Feel."

"Loyalty." Ft. Rihanna.

"Pride."

"Humble."

"Lust."

"Love."

"Xxx." Ft. U2.

"Fear."

"God."

"Duckworth."